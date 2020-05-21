MADRID, May 21 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Government of Argentina does not plan to make the movement restriction and mandatory containment measures more flexible, after the last increase in the number of infections registered in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, so it is expected to reduce mobility in public transport.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, held a meeting on Wednesday with the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, and the head of the government of the city, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and they agreed to put priority on neighborhoods most vulnerable in the capital and in public transport.

“It is a matter of common sense, not a political problem,” said Kicillof as he left the meeting held at the Quinta de Olivos, the president’s official residence.

“It is undeniable that there was an increase in cases. The idea is to work in coordination. In all the countries of the world, when infections grow, circulation is more restricted, it is not a political problem, it is epidemiological,” explained the provincial governor.

In the last 24 hours, Argentina has registered 403 deaths from COVID-19, 298 of which have occurred in the province and in the city of Buenos Aires, which means three out of every four of them.

In turn, this Wednesday 474 new cases have been reported, 435 only in the Buenos Aires region. Argentina has registered a total of 9,283 positives.

That is why, according to the Argentine press, Fernández will announce an extension of the quarantine and the state of emergency this weekend until June 8.

On the day before the meetings, called by the Argentine president, the authorities of the Buenos Aires region had already shown their refusal to make prison measures more flexible, even Kicillof asked for more rigidity.

Tensions between Kicillof and Rodríguez Larreta had grown in recent days, since the Buenos Aires City Headquarters considered that the province’s governor sought to cover his back to avoid any type of responsibility for a possible new outbreak in the region, according to sources cited by the newspaper ‘La Nación’ point out.

“This is not a competition, you have to find a balance. When there are two jurisdictions, you have to avoid crossing cases so that they do not spread. It is not a political problem and I am not pushing or judging and it is not a matter of blaming nor do politics with this, “Kicillof insisted, at the end of the meeting.