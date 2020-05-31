Eleven people died and 637 were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Argentina, with what they add 539 the deceased and 16,851 the infected since the start of the pandemic.

The figures were confirmed this Sunday by the Ministry of Health of the Nation in its evening report; the province of Santa Fe did not report new infections.

The health portfolio reported that five men died, four residents in the province of Buenos Aires, 62, 47, 91 and 57 years old; one of 86, resident in the City of Buenos Aires; and four women, two residents in the city of Buenos Aires, aged 93 and 68, and two in the province of Buenos Aires, aged 67 and 85.

The morning report recorded that two women died residents in the City of Buenos Aires, 72 and 47 years old.

Of the total number of cases, 970 (5.8%) are imported, 7,308 (43.4%) close contacts of confirmed cases, 5,975 (35.5%) cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

Of the diagnosed with covid-19 during the day, were registered in the province of Buenos Aires 254 cases, in the City of Buenos Aires 358, in Chaco 13, in Córdoba 2, in Corrientes 1, in Misiones 1, in Neuquén 3, in Río Negro 4 and in Santa Cruz 1.

While, no contagions were reported in Chubut, Entre Ríos, Jujuy, La Pampa, La Rioja, Mendoza, Salta, San Juan, San Luis, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, Tierra del Fuego and Tucumán.

The total number of accumulated by jurisdiction indicates that the province of Buenos Aires totals 5,892 cases, the City of Buenos Aires 8,206, Chaco 887, Chubut 10, Córdoba 458, Corrientes 88, Entre Ríos 31, Jujuy 6 and La Pampa 5.

La Rioja reaches 63 cases, Mendoza 92, Misiones 28, Neuquén 134, Río Negro 396, Salta 8, San Juan 5, San Luis 11, Santa Cruz 50, Santa Fe 262, Santiago del Estero 22, Tierra del Fuego 149, and Tucumán 48.

Catamarca and Formosa continue without registering infections with coronavirus.

In addition, in Tierra del Fuego, 13 cases are included in the Falkland Islands, according to press information, because, due to the illegal occupation of the United Kingdom, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, it is not possible to have their own information on the impact of the Covid-19 in that part of the Argentine territory.

