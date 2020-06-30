The offices of the National Employment Institute (INEM) and the Public State Employment Service (SEPE) could return to activity in Madrid from next July 6. Although the date is not yet completely closed, since it depends on whether the offer received by the leaders of the main unions is successful.

That day is when the second stage of the de-escalation planned by the Executive begins autonomic. Madrid politicians divided the new normality into two gradual phases: a first from June 21 to July 5; and a second, from July 6.

For this reason, the General Directorate of the Public Employment Service He made this proposal to SEPE after the regional government approved the order of its Ministry of Health with measures in the field of public health and citizen security.

More protection

According to the Community of Madrid, the second phase “provides greater security to public workers and citizens”. This has been transferred to the delegates and representatives of the main trade union organizations: UGT, CCOO, CSIF and CSIT.

Security measures

Madrid leaders are in the process of reinforcing the security provisions. Thus, when the reopening occurs, it is intended double the personnel assigned to protection measures, since public employees ensure that they receive insults and threats for late payment of benefits.

Telework and face-to-face

There will be a combination of face-to-face work and teleworking, organizing the staff of each office into teams that will alternate for weeks, to strictly comply with the capacity control and social distancing measures. With that, Citizen service hours will be extended from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., whereas before the crisis it was carried out from 8:30 to 14:30.