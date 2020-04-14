It is a de facto reality that if the countries affected by the Coronavirus were tested for Covid-19 in a much more massive way, the numbers of infected would be higher. In fact, Spain would not have 172,541 infected, but several million. But the latter is precisely a goal of all governments, to be able to analyze a much larger spectrum of their populations. And Apple wants to lend a hand through one of its features.

The Covid-19 test on Apple Maps

Apple has released an official portal where hospitals, healthcare providers and businesses can register as authorized places to test for the Coronavirus. After evaluating the requests, those that are approved They will see your location appear on the Apple Maps service. And they will do so with a special red medical icon next to an exclusive banner on their Apple Maps card.

In this way, and having them officially included, if you need to do the Covid-19 test just open Apple Maps and you will see the official sites that do the test closest to your home. Maps will show you not only the address, but also information such as:

– The type of testing place: Laboratory, hospital, etc

– Nature of the site: A building, a parking lot, a transit area that does not require getting out of the car, etc.

Apple Maps can even notify your users if they need to make an appointment before testing, or if a medical receipt is required for example. At the moment the portal is active for the United States and is in the testing process, so it is unknown when this new Maps feature will reach the rest of the world – if it does, because it may only be used in the USA.