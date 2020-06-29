A person develops antibodies when they overcome the coronavirus, which theoretically give them immunity to COVID-19 disease. However, still it is to be resolved how long these antibodies last in the body, a key aspect in the fight against the pathogen. Many studies have been done in this regard, although the conclusions are mixed.

The last known was made in China and the results indicate that antibodies begin to drop at eight to ten weeks, a shorter time than what the World Health Organization (WHO) had predicted a few weeks ago, for example. The director of the WHO Department of Public Health and Environment, María Neira indicated that the antibodies could last between six and twelve months, but warned that her statement was not based on any evidence, but in the immunity that other viruses of the same family have generated.

IgM and IgG antibodies

It should be noted that, according to their biological activity, the antibodies, in general, are divided into five types according to their functionality: IgM, IgD, IgA, IgG and IgE. However, in serological tests that have been performed on people who have passed the coronavirus, they have been detected the presence of two types of antibodies: IgM and IgG. If the calls are observed IgM, the information it gives us is that that person is in a phase of acute active infection. These types of antibodies, as we said, are the first to appear in the blood, but they are also the first to disappear. Around day 20 they disappear.

However, the IgG take longer to appear. They are usually detected two weeks after infection occurs, but persists over time. They reach their peak of antibodies on day 50, but gradually decrease. The latest research indicates that after 8 weeks (56 days) they may disappear. It is one of the key issues in the work being carried out to get to know the coronavirus in depth: how long do those antibodies persist in the body, which in theory grant immunity against humanity.

When is it effective to have a serological test?

The way to detect these antibodies is through a serological test. Studies indicate that a serological test It is effective from the fifth or seventh day of infection because until then they do not give reliable data, since the body has not yet generated even IgM-type antibodies. Depending on the type of antibodies an infected person generates, they also it will be possible to know how long ago it was infected (relevant information for asymptomatic people) and the preventive measures to take, because if the information obtained reveals that you have IgM antibodies, you will be in a phase in which you can transmit the disease. Conversely, If IgG antibodies are observed, it will be determined that the person in question has already passed the disease.