A new antibacterial coating can keep surfaces free of the human coronavirus for more than 90 days with just one application, a preliminary study suggesting a new line of defense against COVID-19 said Friday.

The University of Arizona (UA) researchers article, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that the amount of the virus on a coated surface can be reduced by 90% in 10 minutes and 99.9% in two hours.

Charles Gerba, a UA microbiologist who was the study’s lead author, told . that the technology is “the next advance in infection control.”

“I think it is the most important thing for high-use surfaces such as the subway and buses, because it can be disinfected but the following people who enter it will contaminate the surface again,” he said.

“It is not a substitute for disinfection and regular cleaning, but it covers you between disinfection and regular cleaning.”

The UA team tested a coating specially designed to act against viruses that had been developed by the company Allied BioScience, which also funded the study.

The researchers conducted tests with the human coronavirus 229E, similar to the structure and genetics of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of covid-19, but which only causes cold symptoms and could be used safely.

The coating works as a “denaturant” of the virus protein, effectively twisting it and attacking its protective layer of fat.

The colorless substance spreads on the surfaces and has to be reapplied every three to four months.

The technology behind it, called a self-disinfecting coating, has been around for almost a decade and has previously been used in hospitals to fight the spread of infections, including antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

In a 2019 article, UA researchers found that the coating reduces hospital-acquired infections by 36%.

Gerba said that, as a university professor, he and his colleagues had been discussing how to make their environment safer for when students return from confinement, and that antibacterial coatings on door handles and student tables will be very helpful.

“They are developing a lot of these (coatings) right now, and hopefully when we start opening everything, they will be ready.”

