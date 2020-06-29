A group of scientists in China have found a new strain of flu present in pigs that has the potential to become a pandemic. Recently emerged in these animals, experts who have discovered this threat believe it can infect humans.

This strain is called G4 EA H1N1 and scientists They have recommended constant monitoring in order to prevent infections and that a massive outbreak can trigger a pandemic, as it has happened with COVID-19.

Not to be ignored

Kin-Chow Chang, a professor at the University of Nottingham (United Kingdom), explained on the BBC that “right now we are distracted by the coronavirus and with good reason, but We must not lose sight of potentially dangerous new viruses. We shouldn’t ignore it. ” Thus, experts warn that measures must be implemented to control the virus in pigs and closely monitor populations.

According to scientists, this virus “has all the hallmarks” of adapting to infect humans, they may have very little immunity to this dangerous new agent.

Similar to swine flu

This strain it could be similar to the 2009 swine flu, although with some changes and it would multiply in the cells that line the airways in humans, as has been observed in the infections suffered by some people who work in slaughterhouses in the Asian country. While, the vaccine of this would not have effect for this new virus that for the group of scientists remembers, that there is “a constant risk of pathogens”.

Edward Holmes, from the University of Sydney, asks: “This situation needs to be closely monitored.” Other scientists believe that the risk of this virus is not imminent. Evolutionary biologist Martha Nelson says in Science magazine: “Viruses have no interest in knowing if we are experiencing another pandemic or not.”