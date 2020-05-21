The banking sector It is not experiencing its best moment in the Spanish parquet and accumulates significant falls in the Stock Market so far this year. The uncertainty generated by the coronavirus in the markets has also not favored the price of the entities in the sector that present significant collapses led by Banco Sabadell and Bankia, which have lost 74% and 59% respectively.

Thus, both companies currently record their historical lows on the Stock Market, and have become the Ibex 35 companies that have fallen the most since January jtogether with the Anglo-Spanish group IAG. In the case of Banco Sabadell, the price of its shares has sunk to 0.27 euros per share, while the shares of the entity chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, have dropped to 0.77 euros per share.

Sergio Ávila, IG Markets analyst, highlights that «investor confidence in Spain, and more specifically in the financial sector, it is conspicuous by its absence. Sabadell also has the problem that the market is giving little value to its British subsidiary, TSB, which has lost 7 million in the last quarter and for which the consequences of Brexit are still unknown.

To the panic experienced in the first weeks after the arrival of the pandemic in Europe, we must add the decision of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) adopted this week of lift investors ban on taking short positions. This measure has weighed down on the sector and Sabadell and Bankia have lost in just three days, above 7%.

Other entities

Despite the fact that Sabadell and Bankia have been the most affected entities on the stock market since the year began, the rest of the banking sector companies have also suffered significant cuts in your quote. The financial institution chaired by Ana Botín has fallen 50% since January, closely followed by BBVA and Bankinter, which have left 47% and 45% respectively. Caixabank is in sixth place with a 44% drop in its share price.

“The latest published results for the sector showed a 63.7% less profit than the same quarter of the previous year, after having to provision 213 millioneven without provisioning the profit would have fallen by 5.1% », adds Ávila.