This crisis, at times, has involved a psychological burden as long ago we did not live as humanity; but at the same time we are presented as an opportunity. Because we are fighting without having been prepared against this virus that is invisible and, paradoxically, it resembles another that in general business people are poorly trained to combat it. A virus that is also very toxic, that of our mind when we let emotions dominate decision making.

We know that emotional states are contagious and when they are out of control much worse. In this situation then the saying goes: “The obstacle that is on the road becomes the road.” We have before us the possibility of power spread another virus, a positive one, that “cleans up” discouragement that may be experiencing our mind and heart.

The invitation is to be that “vaccine” -that for the Covid-19 does not yet exist- and that we do have it although sometimes we do not use it. The formulation of it is radiate the opposite of what we see many times in this day to day, thus being generators of coherence, good moods, solidarity, service and, above all, increase our creative capacity that opposes fear.

Getting down to business in this challenge, which surely if we will do, will return us adult and more conscious organizations when all this happens.

We must work in our character, because it is the only thing that is under my control, it is my ability to make decisions. It is useless to fill myself with judgments against others, because that generates more anxiety. “To be aware, you don’t have to control what happens outside of me, but how to respond to what happens.”

By being in good health we will be able to better cope with Covid and our minds as well. Exercise, sleep and eat well, walk at home, perform periodic stretches without sitting all day, create deep breathing spaces.

Being a protagonist of each moment that I have to live with an attitude; do what touches me with conscience, not compliance. Although something is mandatory, I can decide to change the meaning of why I do it and to do it because this way I help not to get sick and not to make others sick.

Be aware of my thoughts, be attentive and be able to see all the feelings that invade me with anxiety and release them; that which irritates me, that decision of the other that does not do things as I would like, that makes me ill and makes me angry.

Even at this difficult time seek to enjoy, to be able to realize those little things that I did not value when we could go outside, such as the commute to the workplace or shared moments with different people throughout the day. So, when I can go out, I will take advantage of them much better.

Stop occupying time with empty questions that generate more anxiety, more fear. Avoid high exposure to the news or stay connected to social media for a long time. Organize well the moments and workspaces at a distance and also attention to social networks, in order to make sense of the rest of the day.

If I am not an expert in managing emotions, I can help myself by channeling my energy to relax and avoid despair. Listen to the music we like, meet one or more friends online, dance, laugh, do what is good for us.

Avoid feelings of isolation; realize that I am not alone, that being at home is not being alone, it is somehow physically distanced and being able to live communication on a deeper level.

As the writer Jiddu Krishnamurti says, “the first and last freedom is the freedom of our conscience”, that is to respond to anything that happens to us with a sense and attitude of service; why nothing and no one, no virus, can take away our freedom to be better human beings in life and at work too.

.