The meager progress achieved in recent years in terms of transparency and accountability in our country are, like humanity, under the threat of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course it is not worth generalizing, but many and many of our political and government classes are given to fall into the temptations of amassing fortunes under the protection of power, even opening companies to be both government officials and providers. Others prefer to stay doing business combining public funds and influencers, to contract services and / or purchase products at a premium, among other modalities that are part of the wide range of corruptions that plague us as a community.

Not for nothing, always in the guidelines and suggestions of international economic organizations to improve the budgetary management of governments is to review, give maximum publicity and open to public scrutiny the purchases and tenders of the authorities of national and sub-national governments.

Multiple studies, national and foreign, also show that patrimonial conceptions persist in the administration of dependencies and public goods, which hinder transparency and accountability.

These vices and insane appetites are undoubtedly exacerbated in contingencies, especially when, as is happening now in Mexico, a sanitary emergency decree such as that of March 27 was issued, which stipulates that public contracts can be made by direct award, those that by themselves and in normal times are the ones that dominate due to the discretion that subsists in our governments.

An example of these crude opportunisms that take advantage of the tragedy for their own benefit is the case of the purchase of respirators at a surcharge that the son of Manuel Bartlett, the former PRI member who manages the Federal Electricity Commission in 4T, sold to the IMSS, which is led by Zoé Robledo, son of another former PRI member, and who is now under the magnifying glass of the discredited Secretary of the Public Service.

In the case of Jalisco, due to the pandemic, the terms for compliance with transparency requests were also suspended, so that after the emergency, much will have to be reviewed.

In an opening sample, the state government launched this week on its official website the microsite called Transparency Focused, to report the expenses made in the actions to face the COVID-19 pandemic. What attracted attention from the outset is that more has been spent on advertising (26.4 million pesos) than on tests to detect the virus (23.4 million) or on hiring medical personnel (15.4 million).

This being the case, the federal, state and municipal governments would do well to redouble their attention in the contracts that come in the remainder of the health emergency, and have the explanations and justifications for these extraordinary expenses incurred ready so that later from the onslaught of the coronavirus we do not come another of corruptions.

jbarrera4r@gmail.com

Transparency and access to information



































.