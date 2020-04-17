Vale reduced its iron ore production target this year to 310-330 million tons, compared to an initial projection of 340-355 million tons, due to a lower than expected result in the first quarter, in addition to delays in resuming production in mines and other impacts caused by the new coronavirus.

The company’s iron ore production between January and March totaled 59.6 million tons, down 18% from a year earlier and dropping 23.9% from the fourth quarter, below the company’s guidance of 63-68 million tons, the mining company said in its quarterly production report.

The lower than expected volume for the first quarter, according to the company, was mainly due to losses of 4.5 million tons in the Northern System, caused by unscheduled maintenance on equipment at the giant S11D mine in Pará, weather conditions and restrictions operational in Serra Norte.

The company also reported losses of 1.8 million tons in the first quarter due to heavy rains in the Southeast and losses of 2.1 million due to operational issues in the Southeast System, mainly in the Itabira Complex.

The negative effects were partially offset by a gradual increase in production from the S11D mine, which is expected to produce around 90 million tonnes in 2020.

Vale’s iron ore sales, in turn, amounted to 51.66 million tons in the first quarter, down 6.8% from the same quarter of 2019 and down 33.7% compared to the last three months last year.

Vale’s pellet production was 6.9 million tonnes in the first quarter, 26.4% and 43.1% lower than in the fourth quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

The forecast for pellet production for the year was also revised to 35-40 million tons, from 44 million previously, mainly due to the lower availability of pellet feed at the Brucutu plant and short-term uncertainties related to demand.

IMPACTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS

For the year, the company expects impacts on the production of iron ore caused by delays in the resumption of mines, such as Timbopeba and Fábrica, which were paralyzed for a safety review after the rupture of one of its dams in Brumadinho (MG), in January last year.

According to the company, the new coronavirus pandemic “has been delaying inspections, assessments and authorizations” for resumption of operations.

The company also sees delays in implementing alternatives for the disposal of tailings from the Brucutu plant (its largest producer in MG), which is not expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter.

There is also the prospect of additional impacts related to the Covid-19 pandemic, “associated with the risk of increased absenteeism in different sensitivity scenarios,” explained the company.

“Vale’s sales volume in 2020 may change according to market conditions and the margin strategy over Vale’s volume, prioritizing blended products in its portfolio and replenishing stocks in 2020, as needed,” said the company in your report.

BASIC METALS

Vale’s nickel production totaled 53,200 tonnes in the first quarter, down 2.9% from a year earlier and down 6.2% from the fourth quarter.

“The decline on a quarterly basis … was mainly due to the seasonality and scheduled maintenance routine at the PTVI site and at the Matsusaka refinery in the first quarter, along with less ore processing from Canadian and Indonesian operations by the refineries of Clydach and Dalian, respectively, “he said.

The company also pointed out that the plan to end activities at the VNC refinery is proceeding as planned and the refining activities, responsible for processing the nickel oxide feed, began to slow down in March 2020, which will lead to the exclusive production of nickel hydroxide cake on the site from May 2020.

Copper production reached 94.5 thousand tons between January and March, being 4.7% and 0.7% above the fourth quarter and the first quarter of 2019, respectively, mainly due to the higher volumes of Sossego after the unscheduled maintenance shutdown between October and December.

The company also reduced its base metal production target for the year, due to impacts on the new coronavirus, which led to idleness in Voisey’s Bay and difficulties related to regular maintenance stops.

Thus, Vale expects to produce 180-195 thousand tons of nickel in 2020, compared to a previous estimate of 200-210 thousand tons. It already covers, the company estimates 360-380 thousand tons, against 400 thousand tons previously.

