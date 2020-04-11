Italian mafia groups could take advantage of the coronaviurs and the plight of the poorest to buy their loyalty by giving away food and granting free loans, warns journalist and writer Roberto Saviano.

The mafia also wants to take advantage of the collapse of Italy’s economy, the third in Europe, to buy struggling businesses, says the author of “Gomorra”, a book about the Camorra, the Naples mafia.

“The mafia is just waiting for this, a crisis” to control struggling companies through new partners related to criminal organizations, Saviano said in a video conference last week with media around the world.

“You become a partner [de las organizaciones mafiosas], you go into business, “Saviano explains.” It is not that they are threatened with a gun, but that they are the financial advisors themselves. [de las empresas] those who at some point “advise them to do so, according to him.

In “Gomorra”, the writer narrated how La Camorra not only engages in traditional criminal activities, such as drug trafficking, but also penetrates the traditional economy, in sectors such as fashion or recycling.

Italian mafia groups have a great influence on numerous crucial sectors for the economy, such as construction, agriculture, hotels or wind energy.

“If Europe does not intervene soon, the multiplication of mafia money that is already in Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands or Belgium will be out of control,” warns Saviano.

Mafia groups in Naples are distributing food to the poorest and, by order of the Camorra, the lenders cancel the interests of the debts, says the writer.

“What is the objective? Obtain services” in return, assures the journalist, who currently lives in New York and has police protection since 2006, when he received threats after the publication of “Gomorra”.

These services can be voting in elections for mafia-related candidates or lending their names for use in contracts, Saviano explains.

This week the German newspaper Die Welt sparked a controversy in Italy, claiming that the Mafia expects “another Brussels money rain.”

Die Welt criticizes the arrival “without limits” and “without any control” of European aid to Italy, in a context of tensions between Berlin and Rome over European aid to the countries of the south, hard hit by the pandemic.

But Saviano thinks that the opposite happens: it is the lack of money that favors the mafia and attracts the poorest towards it.

In the same sense, the mayor of Naples, Luigi de Magistris, expressed himself: “The criminals have money, they don’t care about the bureaucracy and they know which door they have to knock on, they are very fast, effective and concrete,” he recently told ..

“It is a race. If they arrive first we have the risk of contagion that will also be criminal, in Naples but also in the rest of Italy,” he added.

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese announced in a Friday interview with Corriere della Sera a decree that will allow government representatives to monitor “situations of risk of criminal infiltration.”

“Many precarious, temporary workers, those who work in black, are suffering from the crisis … and could become a reserve of labor for crime, particularly in the” poor “south of Italy, he warned.

EU member states agreed on Thursday night to a half-billion-euro aid package to support coronavirus-affected states, businesses and the unemployed as well as the creation of a recovery fund.