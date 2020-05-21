Regarding the gradual reopening of the economy ordered by the Dominican government, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AmchamDR), Ramón Ortega, asked society to assume with responsibility and commitment the measures and protocols of physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ortega explained that the country must demonstrate to the world its ability to manage the crisis caused by the pandemic so that it can regain the economic growth that it has shown in the last five decades.

In his opening remarks of the “2020 Candidate Cycle”, the President of AMCHAMDR highlighted the transformation that the entity has had during this period and the projects that it has promoted in favor of its membership.

Among them, he cited the launch together with the National Council of Private Enterprise of the Center for Corporate Collective Information (Cicerd), which groups the best practices of continuity of business operations and details the contributions of the private sector during COVID-19.

In addition, Ortega revealed that the entity conducted from AmchamDR Connect the virtual seminars “Application of Labor Legislation during the State of Emergency”, “Updates of the Economic Perspective 2020-2021: A Sector Vision”, “Reimagining the Future” and “Aspects Legal of Cybersecurity against the impact of COVID-19 ”provide relevant information to its partners on current issues.

The “2020 Candidate Cycle” will continue next Tuesday, May 26 at 4:00 PM with the participation of Luis Abinader, candidate for the presidency for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

In the virtual event, the candidate will present his government plans in case he is the winner in the presidential elections of next July 5 and will answer questions of interest from the business and the AmchamDR membership related to the business climate and relations with the United States, from the perspectives of the Trade Facilitation, Legal, Sustainability, Energy, and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Committees.

