America overtook Europe and reached the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world on Tuesday, totaling 4.2 million while deaths from the pandemic are 290,838 globally, with the US the country with the highest percentage of infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the American continent registers 1.74 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and surpassed Europe, which totaled 1.73 million in the last hours and was, since mid-February, the “epicenter” of the epidemic.

However, the deaths from COVID-19 in America, which on Monday exceeded the 100,000 barrier, are significantly less than the close to 160,000 registered in Europe, according to figures released by the WHO.

DEATHS FOR EACH 100,000 INHABITANTS

The data that Johns Hopkins University updates every day helps to have a better idea of ​​the evolution of the disease and its impact on mortality figures in the countries.

That institution estimates that the death rate per 100,000 inhabitants due to the coronavirus in Belgium was as of Tuesday, 76.23; that of Andorra 62.33; that of Italy 50.87 and that of Spain 57.24.

In America this rate is 24.66 in the United States; 13.80 in Canada; 12.56 in Ecuador; 6.13 in Peru; 5.96 in Panama; 5.56 in Brazil; 2.83 in Mexico; 1.72 in Chile; 1.21 in Honduras; 1.07 in Bolivia, 0.96 in Colombia or 0.71 in Argentina.

PAHO’S CONCERN

Given the magnitude of the figures, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) declared itself “very concerned” about the speed at which COVID-19 is spreading in the American continent, where in the last week 266,269 new ones have been counted. cases.

“We are very concerned about how fast the pandemic is spreading. It took our region three months to reach one million cases, but less than three weeks to almost double that number,” said Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, director of this organization. .

The director of PAHO warned that due to this growth in the mortality and transmission of the virus in South America, health systems in large urban centers such as Lima or Rio de Janeiro “are rapidly becoming overwhelmed.”

A WARNING IN THE USA

The leading epidemiologist in the country with the most infections in the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that the US states that their restrictions to contain COVID-19 be removed too soon are at “real risk of causing” further outbreaks of coronavirus and “preventable deaths.”

On the other hand, Democrats in the United States Lower House proposed a new stimulus package of more than $ 3 trillion to alleviate the effects on the economy of the COVID-19 crisis.

That bill, which the lower house plans to approve this Friday, would become going ahead as the biggest stimulus in the country’s history, but the Republicans, who control the Senate, have already rejected the package, while the White House insisted that his priority is a cut to payroll taxes.

HUGE DAY IN AMERICA

The tense calm that is lived in the homes of America that can be kept in quarantine contrasts with the turmoil in the political and economic sphere of the continent, where today the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) donated to Ecuador eight million dollars to be assigned to assistance programs to deal with the effects of the coronavirus.

On the other hand, the crew of the Australian ship Greg Mortimer, affected by COVID-19 and whose passengers were repatriated to their respective countries in April, were evacuated to be housed in two hotels in Montevideo, where they will face quarantine.

In the Dominican Republic, President Danilo Medina asked the National Congress to extend the state of emergency for 25 days starting on May 18 to prepare for the “gradual” lifting of the restrictions imposed by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

While Nicaragua is already in an “exponential phase” of COVID-19 infections, despite the fact that it has been denied by government authorities, said former Health Minister Lombardo Martínez (1997-1999).

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced a second extension to the state of alarm that started on March 13 and will remain in the country for 30 more days until June 13, where COVID-19 leaves 423 infections and only 10 died.

AND IF THE MEASURES ARE INSUFFICIENT …

During this session, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) warned that the protests that Latin America experienced in 2019 could be repeated when the pandemic ends if the measures to fight the trail of poverty and inequality that the virus will leave are insufficient .

“If citizens see that this crisis was the necesario shock’ necessary to change their mentality and development model, we can have a better future, “said the executive secretary of the UN-dependent body, Alicia Bárcena, in an interview with Efe.

The agency estimates that the region’s gross domestic product (GDP) will contract 5.3% this year, that there will be 11.6 million new unemployed and 215 million poor, as the poverty rate will rise from 30.3% 34.7% of the population.

.