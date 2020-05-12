The coronavirus broke several barriers in America on Monday: in the United States. the dead exceed 80,000 and in Brazil 11,500; Latin America is close to 372,000 positive cases and on the continent some governments take new measures of hardening and others initiate partial openings.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed another record, cases in the world have exceeded four million, an increase of one million in the last eleven days, and the number of deaths rose to 278,892, that is, an increase 8,527 daily.

USA AND BRAZIL SUFFER ON THE RISE

USA continues to beat marks. This Monday it registered more than 80,000 deaths from COVID-19, which already leaves 1,344,512 infected, being by far the country in the world with the most victims of this disease.

Along with the escalating numbers, the hypothesis of China’s alleged responsibility to “hide” information about the “severity” of the coronavirus took hold following the request of 18 prosecutors for Congress to investigate the Chinese government for the management of the disease.

That action is in addition to a lawsuit filed on April 21 by the state of Missouri against the Government of China, the Chinese Communist Party and officials and institutions of that country, who are blamed “for the devastation and destruction” caused by the pandemic .

Brazil, the second most affected country in America, already totals 11,519 deaths, while the number of infected exceeds 168,300 people.

LOCKINGS AND OPENINGS

The cities of Niteroi and Sao Gonçal, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, joined another 18 Brazilian cities on Monday in adopting the total blockade to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro is the second state in Brazil most affected by the coronavirus, after accounting for more than 17,000 cases and 1,714 deaths.

In contrast, in the US many are the areas of the country that urge them to resume their commercial activities. This is the case of three regions in the north of the state of New York that will begin the first phase of the reopening from next Friday, although the Big Apple, the city that has lost the most lives (26,641 deaths), will initially be expected to run until June.

In Florida, with 40,982 cases and 1,173 deaths, after a week of reopening in phases, some places had to close again due to lack of social distance.

Colombia began the gradual reopening of various economic sectors, such as the gradual activation of industrial activities and the sale of motor vehicles, as well as furniture stores, stationeries, laundries and bookstores that comply with the sanitary protocols established in the country, where there are already 11,613 infections and 479 deaths.

Haiti, the poorest country in America, began the mandatory use of masks this Monday, but many do not have or do not know how to use them, but what is more worrying is that in popular markets where they are sold, it is possible to try this item, which can further spread the coronavirus, which already leaves 182 infections.

El Salvador, where the death toll rose to 18 and the cases to 958, is in “absolute” and “rigid” quarantine with the prohibition of the movement of public transport and the limitation of the purchase of food through the identity number until the end of this month, but the Government has already warned that it can be extended.

While Costa Rica announced a plan to de-escalate restrictions on economic activities, which includes four stages until the month of August, with the possibility of backing down if there is a large increase in infections that already add up to 801 and seven deaths.

POLITICAL MOVEMENT

The Superior Council of Private Enterprise (Cosep), Nicaragua’s main employer, demanded that the government “respond” to the pandemic “without political calculations” defending that “the life of Nicaraguans comes first”.

The union’s request comes after rumors that President Daniel Ortega would be interested in COVID-19 hitting the country hard, for a reason that allows him to suspend the 2021 elections, with the aim of extending his mandate, which It started in 2007, and has been revalidated in elections that the opposition describes as fraudulent.

The Ortega government, which has received criticism from national and international sectors, has not established restrictions in the face of the pandemic, and only recognizes 16 cases of contagion and five deaths “all imported”, while the independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 registers 781 cases and 88 deaths.

THE DRAMA OF LOS VARADOS

In Uruguay, as in various parts of the world, the drama of hundreds of stranded citizens continues. This Monday twenty members of a group of about 200 Spaniards and Uruguayans residing in Spain gathered in front of that country’s Consulate in Montevideo to demand a return humanitarian flight.

In addition, the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer, who was stranded 20 kilometers from the Uruguayan coast and with a large part of its passengers affected by the COVID-19, docked in the port of Montevideo waiting for the evacuation of the almost 90 members. of the crew, which is expected to be this Tuesday.

In the midst of this grim panorama, a study was released from the Federal University of Sao Paulo (Unifesp), with the collaboration of English and Italian scientists, that the anticoagulant heparin could stop COVID entry by up to 70% – 19 in the cells.

