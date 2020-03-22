Coronavirus also infects the transfer market

The coronavirus it has frightened the world. Its high transmission capacity and the large number of victims it is charging has put most of the world’s countries in check. One of the consequences of all this has also reached the world of football, which for the moment has been forced to paralyze almost all of the national and continental competitions and postpone major events such as the European Championship or the Copa América.

In addition to exclusively sports, the coronavirus will attack the transfer market, which will be affected in a very important way by this world war against Covid-19.

To a large extent, the impact that the coronavirus will have on the market will depend on whether an definitive suspension of the season in the five great European championships or if they can be resumed and successfully complete. The cancellation would mean a total loss of almost 4,000 million euros, which would make the clubs stop entering an amount of money that will limit them when it comes to balancing their budgets and going to the market.

Losses will cause a limitation in the movements that also will cause a huge drop in price and player salaries. In this way it seems that large operations exceeding 100 million will not be repeated in a good period of time. The big losers will be those clubs that bought at those amounts and now they will not be able to recover it. See the cases of Dembélé or Coutinho.

“In our case there is a suspension of contracts and investments“, Confirmed the sporting director of Schalke 04, Jochen Schneider, in an interview with Sport1. “Too all transfer talks are frozen at the moment », pointed out about it.

The German manager adds that the world of football you will find “a completely different transfer market” in summer that We don’t even know when it will start.

His counterpart at RB Leipzig, Markus Krösche, already works in perspective. “I am looking at alternatives for the next two years and I look at leagues that maybe until now I haven’t paid much attention to“He indicated.

This puncture of the market will be expensive for those clubs whose strategy of success is based on buying and reselling players. Teams like Dortmund, Monaco or Sevilla will surely suffer a very difficult blow to brake.

“The coronavirus does not help us in our sales plan,” says Monaco Vice President Oleg Pegrov. “Given the international situation, a club will be less convinced to pay a sum that we stipulate,” he adds.

Players unemployed

Another factor to take into account in the transfer market crisis will be the consequences of the ERTE that many European clubs are already carrying out in their squads.

Some footballers of the French championship, such as those of Lyon or Marseille, are already unemployed due to temporary employment regulation records that have been approved in the different countries to save part of the salaries. Experts assure that this will have consequences especially for young players who are at the end of their contracts and have not yet signed as professionals.

Depending on the progress in the battle against the Covid-19, it will be necessary to see if the situation returns to normal or clubs are forced to fire many footballers and employees.

Uncertainty doesn’t help

The postponement of the Eurocup until the year 2021 may also have its incidence since many footballers will hesitate when changing clubs after a year of great competition. And that’s where it appears the role of agents, whose sector will also be affected.

The reports have been left on standby and the pre-agreements are quarantined. “We will have a mandatory decrease in income. Brexit has already raised doubts. And the coronavirus will have an amplifying effect ”, explains the agent Frédéric Guerra, who believes that the negotiations will be more complicated and in which many “concessions” will have to be made to maintain market activity.

FIFA, get to work

In view of all the conflicts that may occur with the termination of many contracts on June 30 (when the season may not yet have ended) or even the adaptation of a new market calendar, FIFA has already set to work, promising study “the need for amendments or temporary exemptions” and “to adjust the registration periods of players”.

The working group in charge will study the issue of transfers and also of assignments. It is already recognized that it will be necessary to relax the regulations and that all parties make effortsFor example, extending the transfers so that the players can finish the season in their clubs when the championships resume.