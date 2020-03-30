Wimbledon will not be disputed in 2020. The spread of the coronavirus has “loaded” one of the most prestigious and important events in the world of sports and, according to the . agency, the organization will announce the cancellation of the championship on Wednesday.

In addition, the vice president of the German Tennis Federation, Dirk Hordoff, has already confirmed to Sky Sports that they had made the decision. “The necessary decisions have already been made and Wimbledon will decide on its cancellation on Wednesday. There is no doubt about it. It is necessary in this situation, “explained the manager.

“It would be surreal to imagine that with the flight restrictions we have, an international tournament can be held to which hundreds and thousands of people from all over the world travel. It would be unthinkable, “continued Hordoff. From the organization they are clear that the coronavirus pandemic makes it impossible to guarantee the safety of players and fans, in addition to the restrictions that are being applied from each country.

Therefore, the tournament that was to be held between June 29 to July 12 will not be played. England is orphaned by one of the great tennis world championships and the organization does not want to postpone it or play it behind closed doors. In this way, It will be the first time since 1945 -for World War II, that Wimbledon is not disputed.