SOROCABA – 70 days after the first registration in São Paulo, the coronavirus has already reached three of the four extreme points in the State. Bananal City Hall, in the far east, bordering Rio de Janeiro, confirmed on Monday, 4, the first three cases of the disease. The covid-19 virus had already reached small Populina, in the far north, bordering Minas Gerais, and also established itself among the residents of Cananéia, the southernmost city in the state, on the border with Paraná. The pandemic has not yet reached Rosana, the most remote city in São Paulo, in the extreme west, bordering Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to data from the State Department of Health, 334 cities in São Paulo already live with the virus – in 153 of them, the covid-19 caused at least one death. In Bananal, there are still 18 suspects of the disease, but there was no death. The city, a tourist resort of 10,965 inhabitants, is in the Serra da Bocaina region, with waterfalls, viewpoints and other natural attractions. As the Secretary of Health, Pedro Luiz Fonseca, the region is closed to tourism, but many people do not respect the restrictions. “There was an agglomeration of cyclists in Bocaina and Rancho Grande. We ask people to be aware. The sport is very good, but common sense is needed.”

Mayor Carlindo Nogueira Rodrigues (PTB) even personally approached a group of motorcyclists who decided to take a ride in the region, causing crowding. In the whole city, including the historic center, only essential trade works. The city has partnered with Sabesp to disinfect public areas. Barriers have been installed in the entrance portal. “I appeal once again to our residents, avoid traveling to other cities and stay at home. We are seeing a lot of people on the street. We kindly ask that visitors do not now come to Bananal. Leave it for another occasion,” said the mayor.

Small Populin, of 4,169 people, registered the first positive case of coronavirus on April 13. The virus caught a 42-year-old health worker who worked in the regulation sector of a health post. Two more cases were reported in the following week. The city has difficulty keeping tourists away from its natural attractions. The municipality is known for its waterfalls, such as those of Córrego Santa Rita and Arrancado, and for the freshwater beaches on the banks of the Rio Grande. Another 12 small towns in the region have not yet had cases of the virus.

In Cananéia, covid-19 has already caused the death of two people, in addition to having infected nine others. The second death, on the last day 3, killed a 96 year old woman. The historic city of 12,540 inhabitants, on the coast of the state, bordering Paraná, has an economy based on tourism, fishing and oyster farming. Tours to Ilha do Cardoso, with its almost deserted beaches and mangroves, have been suspended since mid-March. The boats are only used to take fishermen and caiçaras. Essential trade, such as supermarkets, pharmacies and bakeries, is working, but employees and customers are forced to wear masks.

According to the city, the establishment that breaks the rules is fined R $ 3,430 and may have the license suspended. “Unfortunately, some businesses were already fined in the last week of April,” said the municipality. The restaurants operate on the delivery system. The city even installed barriers in the main access to the urban area. With hotels, inns and tour boat owners suffering huge losses, the city is being pressured to loosen the rules of isolation, but it resists.

The 16,643 residents of Rosana still do not know what covid-19 is. Until Monday afternoon, 4, the city did not register a single case of the disease. Fishing tourism, which drives the local economy, has been stalled since the beginning of the pandemic. The municipal bathhouse, boats and camping areas were banned by the city hall. In the meeting of the waters of the Paraná and Paranapanema rivers, only boats from local residents sail. “We have been without guests for almost two months, but we accept reservations for September,” said Rita Pedroso, a receptionist at an inn.

In this region, known as Pontal do Paranapanema, 13 other cities without cases of covid-19 were a protective shield for Rosana. People arrive in the city by a single lane highway, which leaves Presidente Prudente and goes into the interior of Mato Grosso do Sul, by the head of the Sérgio Mota Hydroelectric Plant. There are 150 kilometers passing through cities without cases of the virus, such as Pirapozinho, Mirante do Paranapanema, Sandovalina, Teodoro Sampaio and Euclides da Cunha Paulista. The region has the highest concentration of rural settlements in the state, with a spatial structure that induces isolation.

A study developed by researchers at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp), campus of Presidente Prudente, mapped the routes of coronavirus dispersion in the State, pointing out that the urban centers of greatest risk are on the axis of major highways. According to the research, the spread of the virus follows a hierarchy, going from larger cities to smaller ones. Thus, according to the study, the last places to be affected by the pandemic are the most extreme and isolated points in the State.

