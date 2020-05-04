Alessandro de Souza, classified to Tokyo 2020, was in Europe when the Government of Peru declared a state of emergency due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The national shot, in the form of trap or Olympic pit, had finished competing in the Cyprus World Cup. He had planned a training base in Spain, but before the closure of borders that President Martín Vizcarra decreed, he decided to return to the country.

Due to the quarantine and the crisis that is being experienced throughout the national territory, he cannot train with his shotgun. In addition, the Las Palmas Area Base, where the firing range is located, is closed to civilians. You only have to work the physical part. “I’m doing a little stationary bike,” Alessandro tells Depor through a phone call.

“That everything is stopped affects shooting more than other sports because it cannot be practiced at home. An infrastructure is needed. Not shooting, in fact, is not ideal. You have to be active, “he adds. At the moment, then, his training is based on maintaining his physique. But it is not the only thing he does in this period of confinement. Our national credit works in a company that produces basic necessities, so these days it is working so that these articles are not lacking in the Peruvian markets.

“I am fortunate to work in a cleaning products company, which continues to operate because they are essential. At least, that keeps me entertained, “says Alessandro. Every day, except Sundays when there is a curfew, he arrives at the headquarters of his work in Barranco. Your day begins at 7:30 in the morning and ends at 4 in the afternoon.

And what is your ‘chamba’ there? “I am a commercial analyst. Due to the current situation, the demand for cleaning products is very high. If before, for example, 10 were sold, today they sell 1000. It is crazy. People just want to clean up. I, who was previously involved in an office, clearly dealt with the commercial issue, now, due to the situation, I am even supplying my plant mates and doing a bit of everything (such as following up on the production schedule) ”.

At the Qatar Open (at the end of February), Alessandro won gold in the mixed trap modality together with the Spanish Fátima Gálvez. (Photo: Instagram)

For Alessandro, the most important thing in his job is “to bring healthy living to all Peruvians. That is one of the mottos of the company and I think that all my colleagues have identified with that, and we are pushing precisely to combat the coronavirus. ”

Regarding the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for one year (to be played in July and August 2021), the national athlete affirmed that it was “totally necessary”. “One of the most amazing things about the Games is to watch the records be broken and see how far the human limit reaches. If they had been held this year, they would have been a not so Baccalane Games because people, unable to prepare, were not going to achieving the marks. ”The other problem – continues De Souza – is that there are already athletes who are training, like one of their friends who practices skeet in the Czech Republic, not all of them were going to arrive in the same conditions.

“Then, seeing it from a sports and health point of view, postponing the Games was the right thing to do. And on the personal issue, I will have one more year of preparation and I think that will be very positive, because I will be able to get to the Olympic event with more experience and thus leave the name of Peru at the top, “he assures .

He does not know yet when he will resume his training with his weapon, but he only has two options: either he stays in Peru or he travels to Spain. Everything will depend on the first country to lift the restrictions. And as the situation is going, apparently, it would remain in national territory. “I believe that Peru itself is containing the crisis better than other countries, because there are others that are serious, such as the United States. In Europe, which is the shooting mecca, the situation is also complicated ”. For now, he will have to wait for the entire emergency to end so that he can resume his preparation for Tokyo 2020.

Alessandro took the silver at the Moroccan Grand Prix. (Photo: IPD)

