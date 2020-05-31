From May 21 it is mandatory to wear masks in closed and open spaces when crowds occur and safety distances cannot be kept. To meet the demand that this measure has generated, Many large surfaces, such as Alcampo, El Corte Inglés, Carrefour or Lidl, have decided to include in their catalog both the hygienic ones and the FFP2 model, with greater protection.

Prices

Carrefour sells the pack of 10 hygienic units for 6 euros. Those of 50 units come out at 29.50. The FFP2 go in packages of 5 with a price of 17.90. DIA offers the surgical ones at 0.60 euros per unit. The lots of 50 cost 30 euros and the amount that each client can acquire is limited to prevent speculation. At Lidl the prices and quantity are the same. This chain also has a special line designed by Agatha Ruiz De la Prada that is sold in packages of two units at 3.99.

In Mercadona disposable toilets come in batches of 10 units that cost 6 euros. In the case of El Corte Inglés, it offers the KN95 without valve, which have an FFP2 filter system. They are not yet available on their website. Alcampo has the hygienic ones at 29.50 the package of 50 units and the non-reusable FFP2 at 2.75 euros the unit in batches of 5 units, 13.75 euros in total.

Sizes and how to buy the masks

Except for El Corte Inglés, all these chains have put the masks on sale on their website, so they can be purchased both in person and online. As for the sizing, it is a fact to take into account especially when purchasing masks for children. In this sense, there are three different measures: the small one, indicated for minors between 3 and 5 years old, is 5.5 x 13 cm; the median, suitable between 6 and 9 years, 6.5 x 15 cm, and the large, indicated between 9 and 12 years, 8.5 x 17 cm.