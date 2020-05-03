“There is no plan B, the only plan is the Alarm State”, pointed out the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to request the extension thereof for the next 15 days, maximum amount each time an extension is requested. Therefore, the only solution to maintain the legal basis of confinement is through keep staying home.

It’s been over a month and a half since the past March 13, the date of the declaration of the state of alarm in Spain. “The health emergency creates extraordinary circumstances, and this is an extraordinary legal remedy. We will mobilize all State, economic, health, civil and military resources for the protection of all citizens. To respond to the social emergency efficiently “, this is how Pedro Sánchez expressed himself when announcing the state of alarm.

Since that day, they have passed seven weeks of hard confinement, which has been relieved in recent weeks with measures that allow children and adults to go outside. In these weeks, Spain has exceeded 216,000 positive cases and 25,000 deaths.

Voting for the next extension

The end date of the alarm state, as of today, is the May 9, as requested by Pedro Sánchez on April 18 and it was approved by Congress days later.

However, in that vote the chief executive had several votes against such as those of VOX, Junt per Catalunya and the CUP. Some results that could be repeated in the next vote in the congress, which will take place on Wednesday, May 6. That day it will be decided whether or not to extend the current alarm state while the phases of de-escalation continue.

We will vote NO again on the “undercover state of emergency” that Sánchez intends to perpetuate, because it has not been used for the massive acquisition of protection against the pandemic but to infringe our freedoms. VOX will not give in to the blackmail launched today in “Hello President” – Santiago Abascal (@Santi_ABASCAL) May 2, 2020

Santiago Abascal, VOX leader, has already expressed on its social networks the new refusal of his party to said extension.