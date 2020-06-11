MADRID, Jun 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The NGO Amnesty International (AI) has described this Wednesday as “extremely serious” the omission of accumulated data on the COVID-19 pandemic of the Government of Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, which joins the complaints about the lack of measures adequate by the federal authorities to face the health crisis.

“Hiding data and facts is not the answer we hope to overcome this situation,” said the NGO, whose office in Brazil presented, along with 35 other organizations, in May, the ‘Our Lives Matter’ campaign, which is intended to the country’s authorities give “adequate and inclusive” responses without leaving behind the most vulnerable population.

Thus, AI urges the Ministry of Health and the health secretariats of the states and municipalities to guarantee “an adequate collection of data on cases of influenza syndrome and severe acute respiratory syndrome.”

Furthermore, it continues, “the health authorities must guarantee that the declarations of death are registered in a qualified manner and include information on race / skin color, ethnicity, gender and gender identity and address and / or community to which the deceased belonged. because of COVID-19 “.

The campaign also seeks a registry that specifies the type of center, the place, as well as the occupation of the people served, in order to make a scale of “possible inequalities in access to medical care”, in order to be able to plan later better “equal access strategies”.

Among those most vulnerable sectors of Brazilian society, AI has pointed out the favela inhabitants, women, indigenous peoples, LGBTQI people –especially trans people–, Afro-descendants, migrants and refugees, homeless or deprived of liberty. , the elderly, minors and informal and self-employed workers.

“The collection, analysis and dissemination of such data, as well as transparency in the management of information, are fundamental for proposals and planning of emergency policies, such as the construction of field hospitals, the relocation of professionals and teams in the most vulnerable regions, confinement measures, social distancing and the formulation of gradual measures of return to social coexistence, “he pointed out.

“The Brazilian authorities have an obligation to be transparent in the disclosure of pandemic data that are in the public interest,” the NGO has insisted, after the Ministry of Health followed Bolsonaro’s orders and changed the methodology in the count. of cases and deaths to account only for those that occurred in the last 24 hours.

By order of the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Health reversed this week and returned to show the accumulated number of infections and deaths by COVID-19.

On Monday night, Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes approved an initiative by the political forces of the Sustainability Network, Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL) and the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB) for the Government to return to the previous tally format.

“The severity of the emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic requires the Brazilian authorities, at all levels, to protect public health by taking all possible measures to support and maintain the activities of the health system,” De Moraes justified.

In response, the newspapers ‘Estadao’ and ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’, as well as the group ‘O Globo’, or the UOL news portal, announced an initiative to collect data on the coronavirus directly from the health secretariats of the states to give the figures that the Bolsonaro government chose to modify.