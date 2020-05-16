The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the so-called sharing economy. The most valuable companies in the business, such as Uber, Airbnb and Lyft, started the year promising that they would soon become profitable. Now, startups that have promised to revolutionize the economy as we know it say that demand from their consumers has virtually disappeared. And it seems unlikely that he will return anytime soon.

In the financial reports for the first quarter, Uber and Lyft showed how deep the hole is. The two companies said that almost all of their earnings fell in March, the last month of the first quarter, as requests for people to stay at home spread across Europe and the United States.

This scenario extends to other sectors. The home sharing startup for hosting Airbnb started the year valued at $ 31 billion. The company hoped to go public by the end of 2020. Instead, it had to cut costs, raise emergency funds and lay off 1,900 workers – about 25% of its workforce.

It also cut its revenue forecast for this year to half what it achieved last year. And he saw his valuation drop to $ 26 billion. “While we know that Airbnb’s business will fully recover, the changes we will experience are not temporary or short-lived,” wrote Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s executive chairman, in a memo to employees.

Distant return

It is a change of scenery. These companies grew based on a notion: that they should grow a lot, as fast as possible, worrying about making profits only at some point. Now, they face an uncertain future and their deadlines for operating in blue seem, at least for now, to have been discarded.

Even when people return to their offices and start traveling, the pandemic can change the way they behave in the years to come. In the view of Daniel Ives, research director at the Wedbush Securities brokerage, 30% of the so-called “gig economy”, another nickname for the sharing economy, may disappear in the next two years – and part of it, without any chance of future return.

“Based on our analysis of the ‘nozzle economy’ and consumers, unfortunately, there are a lot of people who will not get on an Uber or use an Airbnb until there is a coronavirus vaccine,” said the analyst.

The numbers will change a lot. On Airbnb, for example, requested properties were vacated and occupied on the same day by guests. Now, for greater security, it will be possible to choose to stay in a place that was 24 to 72 hours without receiving another person. It will also be necessary to intensify cleaning standards – which increases the expenses of the hosts, the people who make their properties available on the platform.

The second quarter, already marked by the period of social isolation, will be especially difficult for these companies. According to Ives, Uber and Lyft revenues may fall by up to 69% in the period that covers April to June. Lyft said travel on its service dropped almost 80% in late March and remained down by 75% in mid-April. In May, passengers began to return cautiously to Lyft, but travel is still 70% below expectations, Lyft executives said in a conference call with financial analysts.

“These are the hard truths we are facing,” said Logan Green, Lyft’s chief executive. In late April, Lyft laid off 17% of its employees. Executives had a 30% cut in salaries and employees’ cuts were cut by 10%.

Uber reported that revenue in the first quarter grew 14% over the same quarter last year, but the company’s losses increased by 190%, reaching $ 2.9 billion. “I will not soften the situation. Covid-19 has had a dramatic impact on travel,” said executive chairman Dara Khosrowshahi. Use of Uber’s transportation service fell 80% in April, he said. But Uber saw a bright spot in its food delivery, which grew 89% since the previous year, with the exception of India.

Although Uber has not yet given a new date on which it hopes to become profitable, Khosrowshahi said the pandemic “will affect our schedule in quarters, not years”. Despite this, the company had to lay off 14% of its employees worldwide – the equivalent of 3,700 people.

Financial analysts expect companies to start to recover as consumers return to work. They still have a lot of financial reserves. Uber has $ 9 billion and Lyft has more than $ 2 billion. Before the virus, Airbnb had $ 3 billion in cash on its balance sheet; since then, it has raised $ 1 billion in financing and secured a $ 1 billion loan.

In addition, despite the crisis, companies have not seen significant declines in the stock market – which, in the end, is always a good sign. “All investors are trying to discover sectors that the pandemic will transform permanently for the better or permanently for the worse,” said Tom White, research analyst at finance company D.A. Davidson. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CÁCIA

