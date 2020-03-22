Coronavirus affects pace of Major League Baseball

Four days before the start of the regular season in Major League Baseball, the pandemic of the new coronavirus slowed the pace that MLB carried in training camps, the spark that ignites the engine of the national pastime in the United States.

With everything going smoothly, the MLB first postponed the start of the regular campaign for two weeks, and a few days later extended the time until mid-May at least, as a result of recommendations issued by world health authorities.

The eight-week delay due to the pandemic is equivalent to about 60 games out of the 162 that the regular season has, so a season cut to about 100 games would be played.

Because of a strike, known as the “millionaire strike,” Major League Baseball held only 113 games in the 1994 season and 144 in 1995. It also went without the playoffs and World Series in 1994 for the first time since 1904, all for disagreements (players and owners) in the workplace.

The 1995 major league season began late on April 25 and ended when the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cleveland Indians 4-2 in a seven-game series in the Fall Classic.

The good news – if it could materialize – is that the league stressed that “the teams remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins.”

“The MLB will keep fans up to date on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 calendar in the days and weeks to come.”

– Uncertainty in Latinos –

The starting shot for the break in American sport due to the coronavirus was given by the NBA, followed by other leagues such as the MLS, MLB, NFL, NHL and how many tennis tournaments scheduled for March in the United States, such as the Indian Wells and the MIami Open, the two great Masters 1000 tournaments behind the Grand Slam.

From this last category the United States Tennis Open, in September in New York, was postponed.

As in all leagues, in major league baseball the level of success in overcoming the coronavirus and how quickly that happens are probably the key factors in deciding when and how to return to action.

The Major Leagues are, along with soccer MLS, the two American leagues with the greatest source of employment for Latino players, whose countries are the most vulnerable to any misfortune such as this pandemic.

Dominicans dominate with the most in the majors with about 220 players, including those from the minor leagues; Venezuela with about 130; Puerto Rico is listed with about 55 players; Cuba with about 40 and Colombia with about 20, to name a few.

If there are no events, there is no television and no financial resources are generated, something that partially damages the salaries of the players and support workers in the sports league facilities.

Big sports figures who already have millionaire salaries have made cash donations to help pay for minor league players and support workers in stadiums (several leagues have already done so).

– Young people waiting for their idols –

Young people who are inclined to sport now can only wait to see how the United States government defeats the coronavirus to return to normality and appreciate their idols in action on the courts.

Major League stars such as Mike Trout, Chris Sale, Alex Bregman, Puerto Ricans Yadier Molina and Francisco Lindor, Venezuelans José Altuve and Miguel Cabrera, and Cubans Aroldis Chapman, Jorge Soler and Yuly Gurriel have expressed their desire for the pandemic is overcome.

The coronarvirus pandemic took the spotlight off the Astros signal theft scandal in 2017, which cost coach A.J. Hinch and the team’s general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Now it only remains to wait for the pandemic to be controlled and to know if the last World Series champions, the Washington Nationals, are capable of defending the title.