coronavirus affects its release

Disney +, the streaming platform of The Walt Disney Company, will open its virtual doors in the Spanish market on Tuesday, March 24, as planned. However, the content provider has decided to temporarily lower the maximum quality at which its content is transmitted, thus following the guidelines from the European Union.

The declared mandatory confinement in countries like Spain and Italy – due to the expansion of the coronavirus (COVID-19) – has significantly increased the traffic circulating through telecommunications infrastructures. Citizens affected by the various restrictive measures are turning more frequently to entertainment platforms like Netflix, online gaming services, social networks like Instagram and even video conferencing applications like Zoom or Skype.

To compensate for this situation, decongest the network and ensure optimal functioning of the infrastructure, Thierry Breton (Commissioner for the Internal Market) made an appeal on March 19 to all users, operators and large technology corporations: “We have a common responsibility to maintain the proper functioning of the internet during the battle against the spread of the virus. ” In response, the main providers of audiovisual content (including Netflix, Apple TV + and Amazon Prime) made the decision to reduce the maximum quality at which their content is transmitted and, consequently, to help the necessary decongestion of European networks.

In the case of Disney +, the company’s goal is to reduce the traffic generated by its platform by 25%, according to Kevin Mayer, its maximum manager, to Deadline. The North American company will also monitor internet congestion and work closely with operators to “reduce bitrate as much as necessary.”

According to a Sandvine report, video streaming represents more than half of the traffic circulating through the operators’ networks. The reduction announced by the various audiovisual content providers, therefore, will alleviate congestion in the infrastructures and will ensure optimal operation while the pandemic in Europe lasts.

