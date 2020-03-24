Coronavirus affected 12-year-old girl who is seriously ill | Instagram

A girl of just 12 years old is in serious condition in a United States hospital due to the global pandemic, COVID-19 known as coronavirus.

The infant’s family decided share your story so that the world knows that it does not only affect a certain group of people as it has been handling.

Emma is the name of a minor, who despite the information that has been shared has been that to the kids This disease does not affect as much is something wrong says the portal SPD.

A relative of the minor said that since March 21 Emma is in the hospital and that her situation is quite critical.

The information circulating in digital and print media is that the COVID-19 It mainly affects elderly people and people who are critically ill or have some other serious illness.

It is said that of 731 confirmed cases and 1,412 suspected cases of coronavirus in children in China, only one teenager, 14, who lost his life, according to a new study published in June in Pediatrics magazine, according to CNN.

In that same country, about six percent of cases of children were serious; making a comparison with 18.5 percent of adults who were also infected according to the portal.

According to the Johns Hopkins University more of 316,000,000 people have been infected of the coronavirus and almost 13,600 have lost their lives Around the world, one hundred and fifty countries that have already confirmed cases are confirmed.

So far the family of the minor does not know how it was that she was infected, we hope that she goes ahead and is taken into account this information so that we continue safeguarded.

