A group of people was registered last Tuesday when queuing in front of the headquarters of an office of the Banco de Crédito del Perú, in the Peruvian capital. EFE / Paolo Aguilar

The coronavirus advances inexorably in Latin America, with nearly 640,000 cases and more than 35,000 deaths, leaving dark forecasts in economic and employment matters, as Europe slowly comes back to life and China prepares to sing “victory” against the virus.

The number of cases in the world multiplied by two in a month, with an impressive acceleration of infections in Latin America and the Caribbean, exceeding five million infected on Thursday, according to the latest . count based on official sources.

The exponential increase in cases in Brazil (310,087, double that of nine days ago), in Peru (108,769), Mexico (56,594) and Chile (57,581) drive the advance of covid-19 in Latin America.

The pandemic will leave 11.5 million new unemployed in 2020 in Latin America, an increase of 3.4 percentage points, which will bring the total number of unemployed to 37.7 million people, according to a report by the Economic Commission for America Latin and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the International Labor Organization presented this Thursday in Santiago.

The economic contraction in the region will be 5.3% this year -the worst since 1930- and will have “negative effects” on the unemployment rate, which will go from 8.1% in 2019 to 11.5% in 2020, according to the report.

File image of people seen in a business in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, in the Educandos favela, in Manaus, Brazil, May 19, 2020. REUTERS / Bruno Kelly

The United States, meanwhile, reached 38.6 million requests for unemployment benefits since mid-March, and the Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, warned of the “strong probability” of more aid after the three trillion dollars already injected into the economy.

President Donald Trump, who is pressing for further revival of the economy, announced that American flags will fly at half-staff for three days in government buildings to honor victims of covid-19., which has left almost 94,000 dead since the start of the pandemic.

Brazil, one of the countries in which the pandemic grows fastest, exceeded 20,000 deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, after reaching a daily record of 1,188 deaths.

The South American giant is also the third country in number of affected, with 310,087 cases, behind the United States and Russia. The number of infections could be, however, up to 15 times higher, due to the difficulty of having accurate statistics due to the lack of tests, according to analysts.

The crisis occurs in a context of strong political confusion, due to disagreements between the majority of the governors, in favor of confinement measures, and President Jair Bolsonaro, who criticizes them due to their economic impact.

Most of today’s fatalities are from Bogotá and Cartagena, with seven in each city, followed by Cali and the jungle Leticia, capital of the Amazonas department, with three each, according to the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health. EFE / Luis Eduardo Noriega / Archive

The two sides sought a truce this Thursday during a teleconference in which Bolsonaro and São Paulo governor Joao Doria tried to tone down the confrontation.

“Brazil needs to be united. The existence of a war, as it was said here, confronts us all with defeat. We are going in peace, President, we are going to Brazil and we are going together, ”said Doria, who in previous days went on to say that the country was facing both the coronavirus and the“ bolsonarovirus ”at the same time.

In the largest cemetery in Latin America, in Sao Paulo, the rhythm is frantic. “Our average was 30-35 [entierros] newspapers; a strong day, 45. We are currently burying 60”Says James Alan, supervisor of one of the teams of gravediggers of the Vola Formosa cemetery.

In Peru, which exceeds 108,000 infections and 3,000 deaths, the Ombudsman He warned that Lima hospitals are about to collapse and reported that medical equipment, personnel, beds, fans, oxygen, among other supplies, are lacking.

“It’s like a horror movie, inside (of the hospital) it seems like a cemetery for the corpses, the patients die in their chairs, (or) in wheelchairs”Nurse Miguel Armas, from the Hipólito Unanue hospital in Lima, told ..

Photograph of May 14, 2020 in which an operator of the Tipti company makes the purchase for a client in Quito. The ban on crowds, the long hours of waiting in front of authorized establishments and the closure of shops, have triggered remote shopping in the last two months in Ecuador, and multiplied home delivery services in a wide range of products, although above all, food and pharmacy. EFE / TIPTI

Chile, which received the pandemic after six months of social crisis that hit its economy hard, is approaching 60,000 cases and protests in Santiago have spread to denounce the lack of food.

“It is a huge battle from which no one can distance himself“Said Health Minister Jaime Mañalich, who warned that the increase in cases” will cause pressure on the healthcare network “in the coming days.

Mañalich also urged to respect the quarantine and to overcome political differences and polarizations, amid deep mistrust in the government of Sebastián Piñera.

Ecuador, severely affected with almost 35,000 cases and almost 3,000 deaths, began its lack of confinement on Wednesday, but it faces a new problem: two thirds of the inmates of a prison are infected.

While, Hundreds of carriers blocked routes in Honduras in demand of a voucher to subsist before the curfew implemented by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Finally, Guatemala, where a new law obliges to provide basic public and private services in the face of the pandemic, criticized the United States for deporting migrants suffering from covid-19.

