Coronavirus Accelerate vaccination in BC; reopening of the border, priority

SAN DIEGO, Cal.

TOHealth authorities on both sides of the border between California and Baja California support an intense vaccination campaign, at the rate of 20 thousand doses every hour, with the aim of reopening as soon as possible.

In the California border area, 85 percent of the population over 12 years of age has been vaccinated, while in Baja California it is vaccinated at a rate of 130,000 people per day, according to official data.

The Baja California Ministry of Health reported that it tries to vaccinate 135 thousand people every day for ten days at 11 hours in Baja California and 10 hours in California.

One million 350 thousand single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are administered in the state, which the administration of President Joe Biden donated to Mexico to promote vaccination and be able to reopen non-essential crossings, restricted at the border for 15 months due to the pandemic.

On the other hand, in California, 182,400 vaccinations are administered daily on average. This means that the two states jointly administer 317,400 vaccines every day, with a view to reopening the border.

The government of Mexico concentrated all these vaccines in Baja California, because together with California it forms the most populated and dynamic region in the relationship between the two countries.

According to a preliminary estimate by Baja California Health Secretary Alonso Pérez, the reopening of the border could occur around July 10.

Baja California is going to be the first state for which the border is opened. We estimate that it could be opened about 14 days after the vaccines are administered, ”he said.

If the million 350 thousand vaccines are applied to the entire population over 18 years of age in Baja California, by June 26, 14 days later, when the Johnson & Johnson doses give immunization – on July 10 -, both sides from the border would reach “herd immunity” levels.

California, for its part, has already fully reopened its economy this week. The state has vaccinated more than 23.5 million people as of this Friday, but in the border region with Mexico, 85 percent of the population of age to vaccinate has at least one dose, according to the Department of Health.

Baja California Health authorities called this weekend for volunteers to join the vaccination campaign to intensify the application of vaccines.

Most of the testimonies of vaccinated people in Baja California have been different versions that coincide in praising the speed with which the dose was applied to them.

The border has been closed to non-essential crossings since March 21 of last year.

The restrictions are basically for Mexican residents of the border who have a visitor visa, since US citizens and foreigners legally residing in the United States can cross without limitations from south to north.

Mexico for its part does not restrict the crossings of US visitors.

HIGH DEMAND

During the first day of vaccination in Baja California, 198,964 people were inoculated, reported Rosa Icela Rodríguez, secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, during the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

We had an estimate of 120,000 to 140,000 people who would attend the 16 centers that were to open yesterday in this entity. Well, our calculation, this expectation was exceeded ”.

He even said that the vaccination point in San Quentin, scheduled to open on Monday, went ahead and almost seven thousand people came to be vaccinated. At points such as El Centro Cultural in Ensenada, the Center for Fairs and Exhibitions, FEX in Mexicali, or at the Autonomous University of Baja California in Tijuana, the attendance of people was like any point in CDMX or the State of Mexico.

If we continue at that rate, we hope to cut down the 10 days we committed to and finish earlier. There are almost 200 thousand in a single day ”.

-With information from Abraham Nava and Arturo Salinas

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ