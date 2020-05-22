MADRID, May 22 (EUROPA PRESS) –

A group of about 23 people started a hunger strike on Thursday, considering that the Government of El Salvador is violating their rights, after they were arrested and detained in one of the centers that the State has enabled to enforce the quarantine, where they continue despite having been negative on the COVID-19 test up to four times.

“We have been detained illegally and unjustly for 45 days. We are requesting the relevant authorities for our prompt release,” said one of these people through a video published on social networks and echoed by the Salvadoran newspaper. ‘The world’.

“We have four tests, which were negative. However, the authorities say that there is a positive person, which is a resounding falsehood,” continues the spokesman for this group of people in a recording in which you can see others eleven people.

Held since last April 7 in the center of Our Lady of Monte Carmelo, located in the municipality of Ciudad Delgado, in San Salvador, the capital of the country, they have denounced the poor conditions of the place where they are, after their requests for hygiene products have not been heard.

In this sense, they have even gone so far as to denounce the “state of decomposition” in which food has arrived in recent weeks.

“We are not going to eat. From this moment we blame the Government and the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi, for all the abuses they are doing to us on Human Rights,” said one of these people in another of the published videos.

Several international human rights organizations, such as Human Rights Watch (HRW), as well as Salvadoran political forces and institutions, have criticized the government of the president, Nayib Bukele, for the excesses that it has allowed the Armed Forces to commit during compliance control efforts. of the state of sanitary emergency.

The Constitutional Court even ordered the authorities not to retain citizens in this type of center for not respecting the mandatory quarantine, after having issued more than a dozen ‘habeas corpus’, and to do so only in the event that were infected or had direct contact with patients.

So far, El Salvador, which continues to be one of the countries least affected by the pandemic in Central America, has confirmed 1,640 cases of contagion and 32 deaths from the new coronavirus.