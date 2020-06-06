“I never thought that the speed and quality of the information could be so vital,” says an OCHA official in Caracas.

MADRID, Jun 6 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Venezuela, with more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus, is one of the Latin American countries that is best weathering the pandemic, according to official data. Despite this, it has added a new difficulty to the many that Venezuelans face in their day to day, a “wave of false news” that spreads faster than the virus.

Gema Cortés, who deals with Public Information in the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Caracas, stresses that, although “it has not been easy”, the Venezuelan authorities have managed to “keep the rates of infection, “thanks to his swift reaction to closing borders and declaring a national quarantine, as well as” humanitarian support. “

Cortés says an unexpected challenge in the Venezuelan context has been “the proliferation of false news and rumors related to the pandemic, which often spread faster than the virus itself.”

In Venezuela, he comments, “The Internet is a lifeline for citizens, and the use of the media and social networks is essential to obtain objective and reliable information, but it can also be a source to the contrary.”

In this sense, he says that messages have been broadcast on WhatsApp saying: “Stay home, the United Nations will bring you food.” In response, there were people who contacted the UN “hoping to get some food.” “A press release was quickly issued denying the information,” he says.

It has not been the only case. “Other false messages incorrectly attributed to the UN recommended that people drink hot water or use disinfectants to fight the coronavirus,” he illustrates.

Cortés acknowledges that he never thought that “the speed and quality of information could be so vital, helping people to make the right decisions to ensure their health and well-being amid the uncertainty and fear related to the pandemic.”

SHOCK FORCE

Thus, the Communications Task Force COVID-19, which integrates all the UN agencies working in Venezuela, was created to “combat this barrage of disinformation.”

Cortés, “a proud member of this ‘ad hoc’ team,” explains that his job is to react quickly to the ‘fake news’ “by massively sharing correct information to help the population fight the pandemic and dispel rumors and disinformation. that have come with the wave of fake news. “

To do this, “it collaborates with the main local agents, such as journalists, influencers and community radio stations.” It makes available “information products” that contain not only “relevant and up-to-date information on the pandemic”, but also “messages of hope and solidarity”.

The head of communication highlights that “as a result, people have begun to trust the United Nations as a key and reliable source of information”, including the media, which use it as one of their “main sources of reliable data” .

Cortés was able to verify this by participating in a COVID-19 awareness campaign “house by house” in Cuaricao, “a neighborhood of red brick and tin houses perched on the hills surrounding Caracas.” “I joined the doctors and nurses who work on the front line and heard first-hand about humanitarian achievements,” he recalls.

A NEW COMMUNICATION

The new situation, in which “communication groups, coordination meetings and daily activities have entered the realm of the virtual”, due to confinement and, in the Venezuelan case, due to fuel shortages, which limit the mobility, have prompted Cortés a reflection.

“Sometimes I feel that the more we communicate remotely, through a myriad of online platforms, the less effective communication becomes,” he says, noting that “poor Internet connection makes it difficult to be heard and hear from others. “and” information and news overload can be overwhelming and impossible to process. “

Therefore, he believes that “when the blocking restrictions are finally lifted we should really rethink how social media and teleworking have impacted our lives and what lessons can be drawn.”

“LAUGHTER TO HANDLE DISGRACE”

Cortés, who has been in Venezuela for ten months, confesses that one of the things that most surprises him about the country is that, “beyond difficulties, many Venezuelans continue to walk through life and insist on a pleasant attitude.”

When she arrived in Venezuela, mired in a humanitarian crisis “caused by a protracted economic and political crisis,” “access to services and basic products, such as food and medicine, was already a challenge.”

However, he highlights that “patience and good humor were the formula to overcome the long lines to pay at the supermarket, in a country where local cash does not work”, due to inflation of almost 10,000% in 2019 alone Thus, “credit cards, mobile payments and cryptocurrencies are the only forms of payment.”

Now, with the COVID-19 health crisis, confinement adds to “power cuts, fuel and water shortages, and long lines to get services.”

Despite this, “many Venezuelans often still manage to keep their mood,” an attitude she admits that she sometimes contrasts with her, worried about her family and friends in Madrid and trying to find “some kind of balance between work. and private life “at times when the workload” has exploded. “

“Having close friends and family who have gone through the disease with varying degrees of severity and outcome, while I am so far from home, makes me feel unhappy,” she says. And that’s why, he adds, “the way they apparently use laughter to handle misfortune is what I like most about Venezuelans.”