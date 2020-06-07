Al Sidel Souhad, in his room in the Helmut Kohl building of the European Parliament, in Brussels, last week. © Delmi Alvarez

The hostel looks quiet. It is noon on another blue day of the unusually sunny Brussels spring, and most of the inmates have already gone down to the canteen for the second of the four meals of the day. Today it’s carrot puree, salmon pasta and chocolate mousse. In a hallway, two plastic-wrapped operatives, gloves and a mask thoroughly clean the premises as if they could see the virus in every corner. Almost nothing here is what it seems. The rooms are actually offices with large windows from which they have taken out the desk and the papers to place a bed. The hostel is also not a hostel. It is the European Parliament. Although for some, accustomed to the hard floor of the sidewalks or the crowded rooms of incontinent coughs, mobile phones ringing and suitcases scrambled at dawn, having their own clean space makes them feel in another galaxy. “It’s like a five-star hotel,” proclaims one of them.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the use of all types of buildings. The houses are now offices, and many hotels welcomed sick people due to the lack of hospital beds during the peak of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 350,000 people worldwide. The heart of European sovereignty has not escaped that logic. “This Parliament is the home of citizens and in these difficult times, now more than ever, we want to be close to those who suffer the most,” the president of the Eurochamber, Italian Social Democrat David Sassoli, told this newspaper in the framework from a series of reports financed by this institution.

Since April 29, the Helmut Kohl Building has been home to 103 vulnerable women with no dependent children. They are victims of mistreatment, homeless people, drug addicts and irregular immigrants who add to their personal dramas the presence of a virus that, if it does not make them sick, may well make their opportunities to find a job vanish. They will remain there until July 31. Then they will find accommodation elsewhere, surely less comfortable. The ceilings are high, there is free WiFi and social workers do not wake up the tenants first thing in the morning so they can go outside as in other centers. It is hard to imagine that this makeshift hostel was until recently the coming and going of bureaucrats, officials or lobbyists.

The legislative activity of the European Parliament is experiencing difficulties. The crisis triggered by the pandemic has accentuated the role of the national executives in common political activity. Furthermore, restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the virus have altered the institution’s work rhythm. With a large part of the MEPs spread across their countries of origin due to the travel limitations still in force, the meetings of the parliamentary committees are held by videoconference and are limited to two hours due to the lack of interpreters. Only those who attend in person can speak in plenary sessions, although no one loses their right to vote by email. In this context, the activity has suffered, although in the last week the return of many parliamentarians has been noted.

In the Helmut Kohl building, breaking with the desert landscape, a Belgian woman of Moroccan origin appears in pajamas with her toothbrush in hand. “I feel very bad. My brother has destroyed me, ”says Al Sidel Souhad, 50, a victim of violence within her family.

Myriam (fictitious name) is another of the sheltered women. Also Belgian of Moroccan origin, she came running away from her husband’s sick jealousy. “I heard on the news that with the pandemic there could be more marital violence, and that is what has happened to me. I couldn’t even talk on the phone. He insulted me. I was kidnapped at home, ”she says. Her husband, with whom she lived in the Molenbeek neighborhood, does not know her whereabouts.

“During the pandemic, domestic violence has increased and many vulnerable women have found themselves on the street. This solidarity initiative is important ”, points out the French Liberal MEP of Renew Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, member of the Gender Equality Commission. The data confirm this. In Spain, for example, calls to 016 for sexist violence have increased 18% during the state of alarm.

The kitchens of the Eurochamber also work piecewise. Every day 1,000 menus come out from there and are distributed to vulnerable people in Brussels dining rooms. However, the most difficult for the EU will be to go from micro to macro. That is, from offering a roof and a plate at the table to mobilizing billions of euros in the large-scale reconstruction plan that is now at the top of the community agenda. “The European Parliament is not insensitive to what is happening around it. It is perfectly compatible to approve legislative and budgetary measures for the entire Union with also practicing the solidarity of concrete things towards the people who need it most where they are physically present, ”says Jaume Duch, spokesman for the institution.

The European Union is experiencing one of those moments of existential crisis. The so-called reconstruction plan that must specify the amount of money mobilized for the countries and sectors most affected by the pandemic enters its key phase with ambition but without certainties. Although popular, socialist, liberal and green have joined forces to put pressure on countries and prevent the fund from being decaffeinated, the reluctance of the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark and Austria – major beneficiaries of the single market, but supporters of money it flows through loans and not subsidies for fear of ending up paying for the crisis in the countries of the South— they threaten its approval. In this scenario of friction, it is not yet clear that the EU is capable of achieving unanimity to approve a stimulus according to the magnitude of what lies ahead.

The European Commission proposed this Wednesday to endow it with 750,000 million. And, in addition, two thirds of the total would be allocated to non-refundable aid. The European Parliament wanted to go further and was betting on a € 2 trillion plan to act as a firewall for an economy on fire from the pandemic. But unlike what happens with the four countries of the North – the so-called frugal – the European Parliament seems ready to yield and accept the Commission’s proposal. Negotiation, in any case, seems harsh, because only with the approval of the Twenty-Seven and of Parliament itself can the greatest reconstruction plan for Europe from the Second World War go ahead.

For the hundred women now living in the temple of European democracy, the priorities are more earthly and urgent. Congolese Luamba Mavandele-Pascaline is grateful for sleeping under cover, although she has reason to distrust the community bureaucracy. In 2010 she applied for asylum in Belgium and was rejected. Since then, he wanders the streets of Brussels without a job. At 60, he sleeps here and there accepting occasional invitations from churches, social organizations, and strangers. Life is nothing like what you expected when you packed your bags ten years ago. One night he was trying to rest in the open when a man made him a poisoned offer. “He said, ‘Come, you’re going to sleep at my house.’ On arrival he pulled out a gun and threatened to kill me if I did not agree to have sex. I gave in and he did what he wanted with me, ”he says during a lunch break. Did you denounce? “I have no papers,” he replies.

On the walls of the dining room, several tenants have hung folios on which the profiles of their faces are drawn with a message. Mavandele-Pascaline defines himself as: “I like to pray and go to church. I know how to prepare all the Congolese dishes because I come from Kinshasha. I had a very clean and cozy little restaurant, where many customers came to eat. I am very brave. No I feel good because I don’t do anything. I’m always sad. “

The Congolese community, a former Belgian colony, is one of the most represented. His compatriot Baddoko Fatu reads the Bible in his room. She has worked as a waitress in room service at various hotels, known as a kelly. Now, she is disabled due to a back problem and has been evicted from the Brussels apartment where she lived alone. She spends hours listening to religious songs and talking on WhatsApp with her children, who live in London.

Most of the women come from another mixed center where it was impossible to maintain a safe distance in the midst of a health emergency. When they changed facilities, they all underwent the PCR test, and the 16 who tested positive completed two weeks of isolation in a Red Cross center before settling in the European Parliament building.

Precautions are visible. Each day they receive two new masks, but it is difficult to maintain security. “The heroin and crack users go out for money to buy, and sometimes they prostitute themselves,” explains Valentine Calisto, coordinator of the Samusocial, the organization financed by the Brussels region to which the Eurochamber has entrusted the keys to her farm.

The Brussels building is not the only one to have undergone a temporary transformation. With many of its nearly 8,000 employees teleworking, the Eurocamara headquarters in Strasbourg and Luxembourg have also mutated. Its headquarters in the Alsatian capital has been set up as a space to test patients with symptoms compatible with the disease. And from their kitchens 500 meals a day come out that the Red Cross distributes to those who need it. In the Grand Duchy they distribute the same amount of food, and they have loaned six interpretation booths so that the elderly of a residence in the town of Bettemburg can see their relatives without risk of contagion after long weeks of seclusion.

Your honor, a face mask

The José Ramón Bauzá MEP for Citizens was caught by the state of alarm at his home in Marratxí, Mallorca. He tried to return to Brussels a couple of times, but seeing how their flights were canceled, he decided to spend the confinement distributing masks. Bauzá owns a pharmacy where, according to El PAIS, he spends 14 hours a day combining customer service with his role as MEP in an office on the second floor, from where he connects to videoconferences. “My functions are basically two: to inform clients on how to protect themselves from the disease and try to reassure them,” says the former president of the Balearic Islands between 2011 and 2015.

The German Christian Democrat Peter Liese or the Portuguese socialist Manuel Pizarro are other examples of MEPs by profession – but health professionals by training – who have returned to the job for which they studied. But not the only ones.

In a hospital near Paris, French MEP Chrysoula Zacharopoulou from the Renew party has dealt with the virus on the front line. A gynecological surgeon, she continued to visit once a week, but when the scheduled operations were suspended due to the pandemic emergency, she volunteered at a military hospital dedicated to fighting covid-19. In recent weeks, he has combined his political work with the health work, examining patients and conducting tests. “Sometimes they ask me if I am afraid, and I always answer that when you choose to be a doctor you may not realize the risk. Fear is not the first thing, we want to provide a service. “