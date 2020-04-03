Francisco Marín, a 61-year-old doctor, died last night in the province of Chaco and became victim 38 for having contracted a coronavirus in the country, as confirmed Infobae.

The health professional had been hospitalized six days ago in the Femechaco sanatorium and was in a delicate state of health, with the decreased lung capacity.

The doctor’s death occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, and he had maintained contact in his office with two other patients who became ill with COVID-19.

Sailor Health director of the municipality of Resistencia and a renowned health professional from the province of Chaco.

“Our deepest condolences and condolences to family and friends. of our colleague Francisco Marín ”, spread in the last hours the union of Municipal Resistance Workers.