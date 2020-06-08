On the 80th day of quarantine, the Ministry of Health confirmed 774 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina, bringing the total number of infected to 22,794. In addition, 16 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death to the virus to 664.

According to the evening report sent daily by the Ministry of Health, of the new positives 985 (4.3%) are imported, 9,476 (41.6%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 8,441 (37%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

Since the last report issued this morning, 8 new deaths have been recorded. Five men, four of 71, 85, 56 and 65 years, residing in the province of Buenos Aires; one * resident in the City of Buenos Aires (CABA); and three women of 84, 69 and 73 years, residing in the province of Buenos Aires.

The morning report found another 8 deaths, with the result that in the last 24 hours there were 16 deaths.

There are a total of 22,020 confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health reported in the morning report. The people recovered are 6,909, 31.3% of the total accumulated cases.

At the moment the number of deceased is 664.

The City of Buenos Aires reported, for its part, 359 cases, while the province of Buenos Aires, 375.

In the morning report it was also reported that 4,635 new samples were made yesterday and since the start of the outbreak, 193,923 diagnostic tests were carried out for this disease, which is equivalent to 4,273 samples per million inhabitants.

The number of cases discarded until yesterday is 138,672 (by laboratory and by clinical / epidemiological criteria).

The main affected age groups of the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years old, with an average age of 33 years.