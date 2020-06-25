The Gregorio Marañón Hospital has conducted an investigation into the immunity to the coronavirus of the elderly and residential workers. The study, which is a pioneer in Spain, It has been found that 70% of the elderly in these places have antibodies against the disease. In addition, the work carried out by the Madrid medical center has revealed that 30% of employees also own them.

As reported by Gregorio Marañón, the research has been carried out by the clinical microbiology and infectious diseases and geriatrics services of this hospital in the 13 nursing homes in its area of ​​influence. Specifically, this seroprevalence study has obtained its results after examining more than 2,500 people through PCR tests and antibody tests.

This project, which has been designed by Dr. Emilio Bouza with the collaboration of the Ministry of Health, allows residents and their caregivers to be classified into three categories. First, people who have positive CRP, which makes it possible for residences to take measures to prevent contagion. Second, those with negative PCR and with antibodies can be identified, because they have passed the disease or have been in contact with the virus and, therefore, they are protected. And finally, People who have not come into contact with the infection are detected (negative PCR and negative antibodies).

Action plan

“The conclusions of the study are that between 60-70% of the older people studied have antibodies, with which they can now lead a normal life such as receiving visits from their relatives or even going out for walks”, Dr. Bouza explains. The results of this research provide residences the possibility of establishing an action plan to guarantee the safety of the elderly and employees.

Likewise, the Gregorio Marañón Hospital has reported that The study will be complemented with a follow-up of the positive cases until their negativization. For this, tests will be carried out every month and a half or two months, if they are asymptomatic, to those individuals who do not present antibodies for the disease.