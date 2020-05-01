REFLEXES

The right actions to protect yourself

Wash your hands very regularly with soap and water (at least 20 seconds) or failing this with hydro-alcoholic gel, each time you arrive at a new place.

Do not visit the elderly to avoid contamination, or people already suffering from another disease.

Stay at a distance of 1-1.50 meters during compulsory trips.

Do not shake hands or kiss for greeting.

Cough or sneeze into the inside of his elbow.

What to do in case of suspected infection?

I have symptoms (cough, fever) that remind me of Covid-19: I stay at home, I avoid contact, I call a doctor before going to his office or I call the hotline number in my region. I can also benefit from a teleconsultation. If the symptoms worsen with breathing difficulties and signs of suffocation, I call the SAMU-Center 15.

For non-medical questions, call the Coronavirus toll-free number on 0 800 130 000 (free, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day).

Travel

Travel is prohibited except in a few cases, namely: moving from home to work if telework is not possible, essential purchases in authorized local stores, going to the doctor, getting around for the care of his children or to help vulnerable people and practice an individual sporting activity. For all these trips, you will need a certificate.

19h update:

427 new deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours in France (367 the day before), bringing the total to 24,087 deaths since March 1. 15,053 deaths took place in hospitals and 9,034 in social and medico-social establishments.

26,834 people are still hospitalized and 1,070 new admissions have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Four regions account for 72% of hospitalized cases.

There are more hospital discharges than admissions: there are 650 fewer Covid-19 patients than yesterday, 571 the day before. 4,207 people with Covid-19 are hospitalized in intensive care, against 4,387 yesterday. 110 new serious cases were admitted, but the balance remains negative with 180 fewer Covid patients.

– SPECIAL INFO OF THE DAY –

Does the new coronavirus cause a serious new inflammatory disease in a small number of children and adolescents? The question is of concern in any case in several countries of the world after the recent multiplication of cases of young patients presenting a combination of worrying symptoms in the middle of the Covid-19 epidemic. “All of the pediatricians and resuscitators are working together to see whether or not there should be a link with the Covid-19, which I do not yet know when I speak to you,” said the minister. French Health Minister, Olivier Véran, Wednesday at the National Assembly.

The alert left this weekend from England with a report from the public health service, but similar cases have been reported in the United States and in Europe, including in hospitals in Ile-de-France. Out of all Parisian establishments, they represent “about twenty children” from 2 to 18 years old, . said Professor Damien Bonnet, head of pediatric cardiology at Necker hospital. “According to my French colleagues, there are others elsewhere,” he added. The first case was admitted to his hospital “three weeks ago” with acceleration “for about 8 days”.

This disease is manifested by an inflammation of the blood vessels, with symptoms reminiscent of toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease (which generally affects less than 2 years old). “These children come with digestive, respiratory or infectious symptoms” accompanied “by a heart attack,” said Professor Bonnet. “The children almost all evolve in a favorable way, even if they are in a resuscitation situation initially.”

At this stage, the causal link between the coronavirus and these inflammatory symptoms is not established: in all the countries where these cases have been reported, some young patients have tested positive for Covid-19 but others have have been shown to be negative. For some doctors, it could be a Covid-19 association with other viruses capable of causing the same inflammatory response as in the case of Kawasaki disease. Remember that all the studies published to date agree that the severe forms of the coronavirus remain rare in children.

Science

Some genetic mutations may worsen Covid-19

Beyond comorbidities like obesity or asthma, genetics may also explain why some people have more severe cases of Covid-19 than others. Depending on the genes specific to each, the disease would develop with more or less virulence, according to recent work by the American Society for Microbiology and published in the specialized publication Journal of virology. Our genes determine the color of our eyes and the texture of our hair as much as they influence more crucial functions of our body, such as our immune system. These individual variations could explain the difference in immune responses between patients, some presenting stronger responses than others without it being possible to explain why. Find our more detailed explanations on this study.

A reusable mask 100 times made in France

It is neither an FF (Face Filter) P1, the so-called “surgical” mask, nor an FFP2, the so-called “duck” mask – two devices made entirely of filter material – but a FMP1 (Face Mask) which covers the nose, mouth and chin thanks to a flexible face piece conforming to the shape of the face. We owe it to a collective of engineers, researchers and business leaders from the Grenoble region who gave birth to it in record time. Born from 3D printing, this mask is entirely made in France and reusable 100 times thanks to the use of five washable and interchangeable filters, each of which can be used twenty times. He was nicknamed Ocov.

France

Major brands will soon start selling masks

Some major brands will start selling masks on May 4 to fight the spread of the coronavirus, and all will do so on May 11, Secretary of State for Economy Agnès Pannier-Runacher announced on Wednesday in an interview with BFM Business. They will cost “between 2 and 3 euros for reusable washable masks, or between 10 and 30 cents per use,” she said, adding that paper masks for single use will be sold by major retailers at cost price. . Auchan, Aldi, Carrefour, Colruyt, Cora, Groupe Casino, Intermarché, Leclerc, Lidl, Netto, Supermarché Match and Système U confirmed the information together.

In Mayotte, poaching of turtles on the rise due to containment

The Mayotte Oulanga Na Nyamba sea turtle protection association alerted on April 28 in a press release on the “alarming resurgence of poaching of sea turtles on the main nesting beaches since the start of the health crisis linked to Covid-19” . The French island located in the Indian Ocean is a high nesting site, especially for green turtles, with 3,000 to 4,000 “climbs” recorded per year, and undoubtedly much more for the Mahoran stranding network of marine mammals and sea ​​turtles (Remmat). On the only beaches of Moya (Petite-Terre), one of the main nesting beaches, “28 turtles have been poached since March 17”, noted the environmental association. However, poaching cases would be observed on all spawning beaches despite the absence of figures.

AlloCOVID, a “virtual agent” to inform and monitor the epidemic

Researchers from Inserm and the University of Paris launched a national number, AlloCOVID, intended to “inform and ensure real-time monitoring of the epidemic thanks to artificial intelligence”, seven days a week and 24 24 hours a day People over the age of 15 wishing to check whether their health profile or condition requires special attention can now contact AlloCOVID on 0 806 800 540 at the cost of a normal call, “as many times as their condition requires “, said a press release. “They will then be put in contact with an” intelligent “virtual agent, capable of synthesizing the medical information transmitted and guiding them on their susceptibility to being reached or not by the Covid-19.”

Foreign

Covid-19 crisis explodes global unemployment

No less than 305 million full-time jobs are expected to be lost in the second quarter worldwide. The first estimates, in early April, had stopped at 195 million. The 3rd edition of the ILO (International Labor Organization) barometer devoted to the impact of Covid-19 on employment in the world shows to what extent containment measures have an immediate and far-reaching impact on work .

