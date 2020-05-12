MADRID, May 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Bolivian Police reported on Monday that the isolation of 200 to 250 prisoners from the Palmasola prison in Santa Cruz, in the east of the country, has been carried out, after it was confirmed that one of the two deaths that occurred last week was from a person afflicted by Covid-19.

The police general commander, Rodolfo Montero, explained that, although there are still no people suspected of suffering from the disease, the prisoners who were in the environment of the deceased have been isolated, who did test positive for Covid- 19, according to the Bolivian newspaper ‘El Deber’.

“The medical protocol has already begun, people are being isolated, samples are being taken and at the moment there is calm in the Palmasola prison,” Montero reported.

However, hours later, according to images broadcast by Bolivia TV, the inmates have started a series of protests to demand more and better biosecurity measures to prevent a possible outbreak of coronavirus, after the deaths of their colleagues.

The same television channel has explained that the prison has reinforced security measures with the entry into its facilities of at least 50 police officers and has collected the testimonies of some relatives, who have asked the authorities to improve the measures of security and distribute masks.

Palmasola is known for being the most dangerous prison in Bolivia, largely due to the continuous clashes between rival factions. Close to 6,000 prisoners live in it, 70 per cent of them in preventive detention, and almost half of the prison population throughout the country.

In August 2013, one of the worst and most recent of these episodes occurred in this prison, when at least thirty prisoners died and dozens were wounded in a territorial war in the maximum security pavilion, known as ‘Chonchocorito’.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health has revealed in its latest report that Bolivia is approaching the figure of 3,000 positive cases of Covid-19 after registering 270 new infections on Monday, making a total of 2,831. The epicenter of the pandemic is still Santa Cruz, the city where the Palmasola prison is located. The number of deceased is 122.