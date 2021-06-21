Coronavirus: 200 covid-19 detection tests are applied in Valle de Chalco

STATE OF MEXICO.- In monitoring the prevention of coronavirus infections, the government of Valle de Chalco Solidaridad, in coordination with the Amecameca Health Jurisdiction, applied free tests to detect covid-19.

Joahana Arlette Cruz Escamilla, Municipal President indicated that the application of these tests seeks not to lower our guard and prevent a rebound in cases of covid from being registered now that the entity is on a green traffic light.

There were 200 tests and the collection of samples was obtained using the nasal swab technique.

In the event that the diagnosis is positive, a free medical consultation is provided.

The mayor insisted that it is not the time to trust oneself and recommended taking the progress of the epidemiological traffic light with caution, “although it is in green, because the pandemic has not ended, and in this way it can avoid setbacks that would affect the march of the local economy ”.

Therefore, it is necessary to prevent and use the mask properly, practice sanitation and hygiene measures, in addition to avoiding touching your face and eyes with dirty hands, as this will help to reactivate the various economic activities for the benefit of all ”, he added.

