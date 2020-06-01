The balance of the pandemic in Mexico is 10 thousand dead, 90 thousand infected, more than a million lost jobs, economic pessimism and an environment of polarization and hatred that is becoming more pronounced.

Ernesto Núñez Albarrán

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported the existence of a patient admitted to the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER), suspected of being infected with the Coronavirus, a disease apparently arising in China, which by then was already causing serious problems in several countries in Europe, mainly Spain and Italy.

The next day, the official confirmed that two other people were infected with the Coronavirus.

These were, in all three cases, three men who had traveled to a convention in Bergamo, Italy, and who had been tested since Monday, February 24.

That Friday afternoon, when it was confirmed that they had tested positive, López-Gatell began reporting every day at 7 p.m. on the development of the disease.

94 days have passed since that first evening press conference, 100 since the first people infected they reached national territory.

Since then, we have been able to follow in real time the spread of a disease that has everyone on edge, and which in Mexico it is seen very far from having been contained. On March 18, seven days after the World Health Organization officially declared the existence of the # COVID_19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health reported the first death in Mexico and the existence of 118 confirmed cases in the country.

On Monday, March 23, the National Sana Distancia Day began, with which classes at all educational levels were suspended and the population was called to stay home. A week later, the General Health Council declared a national sanitary emergency and ordered the suspension of all non-essential activities.

On Tuesday, April 21, when 15,574 cases and 1,530 deaths had already accumulated, phase 3 of care for the disease began in the country, and it was announced that the National Sana Distancia Day would conclude this Sunday, May 31.

The most recent figures indicate that, until Saturday the 30th, 87 thousand 512 confirmed cases and 9 thousand 779 deaths have accumulated. 90 percent of victims have died in a hospital, and 67 percent are men. 61 thousand 871 people have recovered, there are almost 39 thousand suspected cases and 16 thousand 486 patients who acquired the disease in the last 14 days (the active cases).

That the balance of the direct victims of # COVID_19; those who have suffered it and those who died from acquiring it.

But there are other balances in these hundred days of fear and confinement.

Economically, it is already a fact that the national health emergency is wreaking havoc. A year of itself low in expectations will end up being the worst year in terms of economic growth and job creation.

In mid-May, estimates by the IMSS and the Ministry of Labor indicated the loss of more than 700,000 jobs between March 16 and April 28. Six days ago, President López Obrador admitted that the balance will be one million jobs, although business sectors and specialized organizations they foresee worse consequences.

The Bank of Mexico estimated last Friday a fall in Gross Domestic Product of between 4.6 and 8.8 percent in the year, with a loss of 1.4 million jobs.

The health and economic crisis have underpinned another crisis: political and social.

If anything will mark the Mexican spring of 2020 it is polarization between a group that defends the government at all costs and considers it unquestionable, and another that disqualifies everything that is being done.

The head of the Executive, its main officials, members of his party and its official and unofficial spokesmen have constructed a narrative based on the delirium of persecution. The president says he is besieged by his critics and victim of media campaigns that seek to discredit him and cancel the “fourth transformation”.

From that posture, nuances are over: either unconditionally and uncritically with the government, or against it. Anything that questions the efficiency or “purity” of an act of government is branded as an attack from the National Palace.

In moments of great noise and great media and information confusion, which the WHO has defined as “Infodemia”, the government has found in that term the drawer to place and disqualify any criticism.

With a Isolated executive behind his own trenchesWith the Legislative Power closed and parties invisible, politics has been another victim of the Coronavirus.

There is no possible dialogue between a government clinging to its own plan, its own data and its own version of history, and sectors that resent the effects of their decisions: the same entrepreneurs as creators, filmmakers and artists, scientists or small merchants.

It is not strange that, in these hundred days living with the virus, or rather surviving him, polarization has increased in an already divided society.

Last year the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He made a dangerous comparison between his government and that of Francisco I. Madero, and spoke openly of an alleged threat of “coup d’état”.

Now, in these days of fury and polarization, there are many publications on social networks from sectors that accuse the government of wanting to establish communism in Mexico. AMLO is again compared to Hugo Chávez, Nicolás Maduro, Daniel Ortega. And it is written with much hatred about its public policies and about the measures that its government has implemented to confront # COVID_19.

To the closeness of the Palace to accept criticism, there are people who begin to respond with gestures of intolerance seeking to derail an elected government at the ballot box.

The National Anti AMLO Front (FRENAA), which was mobilized this weekend aboard latest model cars, could be just an anecdote, as have been other demonstrations promoted by the same people and with the same slogan: #AMLOVeteYa.

But it could also be the seed of a more dangerous movement; that of sectors that do not seem willing to travel the electoral democracy pathways to build an alternative project to 4T.

¿What idea of ​​country do those who today ask AMLO to leave? What would they do the day after their hypothetical resignation?

It is one thing to criticize, question, doubt López Obrador. Another very different and dangerous is coup. Who today encourage an undemocratic way out to end the so-called “fourth transformation” They are beginning to walk the most dangerous and dire path they could have chosen.

Fighting AMLO’s alleged authoritarianism with coup-taking is a terrible idea, that the only thing that could generate is an even worse hardening of the government, its party and the sectors that are beginning to mobilize in its defense, no longer just articulated in social networks.

The extension of the distance between both ends; the loss of the center as a meeting place, tolerance and dialogue it is also a balance of these hundred days of illness.