Their task is admirable and, at the same time, terrible: they have to wash the bodies of the fatal victims of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Iran

Iran. They are known as the “crowned“and volunteer in the city Iranian of Qom to meet the ancient tradition Islamic bathing the dead before burying them, according to BBC News.

It was learned of the existence of “crowned“after a video went viral showing bodies lying on the floor, lined up to be washed.

The man who recorded it claimed that some of the bodies had been there for five or six days.

The questions on social networks generated strong censorship from the authorities at first (the man was arrested), but then the government sought strategies to calm public opinion.

And it is that the publications multiplied after many users questioned that the bodies of the victims of covid-19 they did not receive a decent burial, something very important in the Muslim culture.

It was then that the religious authorities began to officially speak of the “crowned“as a way of reassuring citizens, showing that they were taking over the bodies of their loved ones who died from the coronavirus.

The photos of the “crowned“They then appeared on various government websites, portrayed as brave women who were assuring the dead of the last Islamic rite, the Ghosl-e Meyyet.

Under Islamic law, loved ones must be buried shortly after their death.

Before that, however, it is a legal requirement that the body be washed with water three times.

For the first cleaning, the water contains cedar extract, for the second, camphor, and finally the body is washed with running water.

Then it is covered by a white shroud and is thus ready for prayers and burial.

While it is not believed that the coronavirus It can be transmitted from a corpse, the World Health Organization (WHO) advises a “great precaution” because much is unknown about the pathogen.

WHO recommends that those in contact with the dead wear full personal protective equipment, including gloves and masks.

Despite the unknown risks, the “crowned“They continue to work 24 hours in Iran.

There are three teams that work seven-hour shifts to try to meet the demand for their service.

The women use a series of religious invocations and songs to help themselves in their work.