Parents in India and the Philippines have named their newborn with reference to the health crisis, without thinking about the long-term consequences for their child.

Corona Kumar, Covid Marie, Lockdown… Here are the names of infants in Asian countries. According to the columns of the Huffington Post this Wednesday, April 29, more and more parents are naming their newborn baby in connection with the coronavirus epidemic.

To remember that the coronavirus spared them …

In the Philippines, it is the case of Hill Tabesa who gave birth to a little girl last April 13 in Bacolod. With Father John Tupas’ agreement, they called the child Covid Marie to thank this carefree birth despite the overcrowding in hospitals. “This Covid-19 has caused considerable suffering across the planet,” said the 23-year-old father. This first name is supposed to remind them that “the Covid (them) has saved”. John Tupas has been the subject of much criticism on social media but that does not worry him. He simply says, “She could be bullied, but I’m just going to teach my daughter to be a good person. ”

In south-eastern India, a few weeks earlier, the idea was even allegedly brought up by a doctor at a hospital where two mothers gave birth. “I told them it would help raise awareness (people) about the disease and remove the stigma around it. To my surprise, they agreed, ”says doctor, S.F. Basha, as reported in the Huffington Post. Result: two little girls are now named Corona Kumar and Corona Kumari. In northern India this time, a couple of migrant workers had the same idea. They have been stranded in the state of Rajasthan since the start of containment, which had been established in just four hours, on March 25. Their son’s name is now Lockdown so his parents can remember “all the problems (they) faced during this difficult time,” said the father.

.