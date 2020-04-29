Don’t you constantly find yourself thinking about wanting to go to a concert or a festival? We have talked about it here and we think about it more than we would like. It is absolute torture. But there is nothing we can do … The desire to go dancing is not going to go anywhere and neither are we. It is time to be home.

But what we can do is remember. And who better than Corona Capital to take us on a long and magical journey through its 10 editions? This is how the idea was born and it is called “Corona Capital: Special Chapter”.

But what is this all about, Uncle Sopitas?

Given the world situation, the Corona Capital Guadalajara was also forced to move from the date until September, but the organizers did not want to leave all their fans empty-handed. So the festival put together a new version of entertainment through a digital format so that everyone can enjoy truly special content by remembering the best of past editions. The best of its history.

Just as they listen to it. “Special Chapter” will take a tour of all those stories that you too have lived to the limit. He will do so in a series of three programs dedicated to celebrating music through interviews and capsules with special guests, as well as the transmission of unpublished material. which has made Corona Capital one of the most important festivals in Latin America.

OK! And these special programs, what’s up?

To begin, we are going with the luxury guests for these three programs: (Our favorite, obvious) Francisco Alanís “Sopitas” (Outdoors 105.3 FM), ILeana Rodríguez “Reclu” (MIX 106.5) and Javier Aceves “Baxter” (Ibero 90.9) are in charge of taking fans on a musical tour on Saturday’s broadcast.

On the other hand, Leo Arriaga and Antonio Espinosa “Korno” (Sad turn) and Leonora Milan (Convoy Network) will be the presenters of the second program. To end in luxury, the third program will have the presence of all the guests to make a real journey through the time of Corona Capital.

Also, our friends, During the broadcast of the third program of the “Special Chapter”, there are some surprises prepared with bands that are part of the line up of Corona Capital Guadalajara this year. So expect something really special …

When is all this?

The three programs that are part of Corona Capital: Special Chapter will take place on May 2, 9 and 16, and will be transmitted through the channels of Corona and Corona Capital’s Facebook and YouTube, starting at 9 pm.

So they already know it. Maybe we can’t go to a festival right now, but boy can we remember them. It will be great to return to the presentation of the Pixies in the first edition, to that of The Killers in 2016 or to that of The Stokes or Billie Eilish in the latter.

