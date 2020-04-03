We know that these days are vital to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and that the pandemic does not spread to more parts of our country, the decision was made to stop all massive events, that is why many live concerts as well as festivals have had to be postponed or outright canceled, affecting both the public who expected to see their favorite bands and the artists who were already programmed to play and now it was the Crown Capital Guadalajara.

If you were already savoring a good drowned cake and you had tequila ready to start the trip to the capital of Guadalajara, we have news for you, given that the situation with COVID-19 is not improving the organizers have decided to postpone the festival for September 11 and 12.

Through a statement published on its official Twitter account, Corona Capital Guadalajara announced that in order not to divert attention from what is happening in Mexico and the world, As well as guaranteeing the appropriate conditions for all those present, they made this decision.

The Corona Capital Guadalajara was scheduled to take place this May 16 and 17 in the VFG Valley. For the first time in its short history, the festival will last two days and will feature big names like the return of The Strokes and Kings of Leon to the Tapatia pearl, as well as some other highly anticipated presentations, such as The Hives, Foals, Two Door Cinema Club, Blondie, Death Cab For Cutie, Miami Horror, Of ​​Monsters and Men and more.

Now we can only wait a few more months to launch into the land of the mariachi and enjoy a weekend full of a lot of bands and artists that will make us vibrate with each of their songs. While that long-awaited weekend of Corona Capital Guadalajara arrives, HERE we leave you the minute-by-minute review of the 2019 edition, so you can get a burn or remember how it got.