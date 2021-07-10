Cornet tested positive for Covid in Hamburg and his participation in Tokyo is in danger

Alize cornet appeared as a last minute casualty in Hamburg and surprised everyone as the reasons were not known. However, Fabrice Santoro commented on the BeIN Sport television network that the Frenchwoman tested positive for Covid-19, as reported on the web TennisActu. In that sense, their participation in Tokyo Olympics was pending a miracle since it will begin in less than a month.

