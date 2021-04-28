Corn, wheat and soybeans fall in Chicago after hitting 8-year highs

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, U.S., Apr 27 (Reuters) – Corn, wheat and soybean futures fell in Chicago on Tuesday after rising to eight-year highs on corn supply concerns as adverse weather threw in doubts about the harvest prospects in the main exporters, Brazil and the United States.

* The sharp decline in the weekly US wheat crop ratings also kept attention on weather risks for grain in the Northern Hemisphere.

* The most active corn contract on the Chicago Stock Exchange fell 3 cents to $ 6.5450 per bushel, after hitting $ 6.84, its highest since March 2013.

* Soybeans fell 19.75 cents to $ 15.1950 a bushel, after hitting a peak since October 2012 at $ 15.7475. Wheat lost 6.75 cents to $ 7.3275 a bushel, after previously hitting its highest since February 2013 at $ 7.6950.

* Brazil’s upcoming second maize crop is seen as crucial to replenishing tight global stocks, although weather forecasts show little rain for the dry southern regions in the coming week.

* Plantings in the United States have been delayed by low temperatures, although the pace is expected to accelerate in the coming weeks.

