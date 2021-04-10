Corn sustains advances due to adjusted supply after exceeding maximums in more than 7 years

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, Apr 9 (Reuters) – Corn in Chicago rose on Friday, briefly breaking recent 7 1/2 year highs, before retreating after the USDA report on global supply and demand.

* Wheat strengthened along with corn as world supply fell due to feed consumption in China, while soybeans fell due to increased stocks in South America.

* US corn supplies in the 2020/2021 season will be lower than anticipated, due to increased demand for ethanol production, animal feed and consumption from export sectors, the USDA said.

* The most active corn contract on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) rose 1.5 cents to $ 5.8125 a bushel at 1759 GMT, after hitting $ 5.95 in early trading.

* CBOT wheat added 10 cents to $ 6.3875 per bushel. CBOT soybeans fell 7.5 cents to $ 14.0775 a bushel.

* Chinese imports have bolstered world demand. The country’s Agriculture Ministry on Friday doubled its forecast for corn imports for 2020/21 to 22 million tonnes, thus approaching market estimates.

* Wheat gained ground as world stocks fell to 295.52 million tonnes, compared to market estimates of 301.59 million tonnes.

* Soybeans fell due to increased production in South America, as the USDA set Brazil’s harvest for 2020/2021 at 136 million tons, even above the South American giant’s forecasts.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)