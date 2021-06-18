Corn, soybeans rebound after selloff amid US weather concerns

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Jun 18 (.) – U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures rose strongly on Friday, rebounding from the previous day’s sharp declines due to opportunity buying ahead of the weekend and weather uncertainty. in the Midwest crop belt, analysts said.

* Chinese state importers bought at least eight shipments of US soybeans on Friday, the country’s largest cargo in 4 1/2 months, two traders said.

* July corn on the Chicago Stock Exchange closed up 22.25 cents at $ 6.5525 a bushel. July soybeans ended the session up 66.25 cents to $ 13.96 a bushel and July wheat rose 23.75 4 cents to $ 6.6275 a bushel.

* Weather remains in the spotlight, given continued drought risks to Midwest crops, at a time when markets are seeking large crops of corn and soybeans in the United States to ease tight supplies.

* The prospects for colder, wetter weather weighed on grains this week, adding to the widespread selling of commodities as the dollar strengthened and Federal Reserve officials projected interest rate hikes to 2023.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Colin Packham in Canberra. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)