Corn sinks to a month low on favorable US weather and technical sales

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, USA (Reuters) – US corn futures fell to a month-low on Tuesday as early spring planting and beneficial rains across most of the Midwest boosted prospects for the harvest.

* Losses accelerated as corn prices fell below recent lows and broke other technical supports.

* Soybeans and wheat also fell due to stronger harvest prospects, as well as pressure from lower corn.

* “Corn is taking everything away,” said Ted Seifried, chief agricultural markets strategist at Zaner Group.

* “We had put some weather premium on the market due to the dryness in the West. But now that the rains and a better forecast have arrived, we are withdrawing that weather premium.”

* Chicago July corn futures fell 38.25 cents to $ 6.1875 a bushel at 1759 GMT, the lowest price since April 22. New-crop corn for December was down 24.25 cents at $ 5.16 a bushel after breaking the support of its 50-day moving average.

* July soybeans fell 18 cents to $ 15.0475 a bushel, while Chicago wheat for the same month fell 8 cents to $ 6.54-1 / 4 a bushel.

* In a weekly update released after the market closed on Monday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said that farmers had planted 90% of the expected acres of corn through Sunday, above the average of five 80% years old and just below an average estimate of 91% in a Reuters poll prior to the report.

* Vigorous planting, coupled with regular rains in the US Midwest, has diverted attention from tension in global supply, although cold spring temperatures have raised some questions.

* Soybean plantings in the United States remained above the average rate of recent years, although it was slightly below analysts’ expectations, according to USDA data.

