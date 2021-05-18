Corn rises with operators looking at the weather, wheat operates firm and soybeans weak

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Corn futures rallied for the second day in a row in Chicago on Tuesday, supported by strong export demand as well as concerns that dry weather forecasts in parts of the United States could affect the sown crop. recently, operators said.

* Wheat futures strengthened after the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that crop conditions fell below market expectations, while soybean futures fell on technical selling.

* The USDA said Monday morning that private exporters reported the sale of 1.36 million tons of corn to China for delivery in the 2021/22 business year, the second day in a row the country has booked a purchase. of at least 1 million tons of grain.

* “China keeps buying corn, which is really supportive,” said Terry Reilly, senior analyst at Futures International.

* At 1606 GMT, Chicago Corn Futures rose 9.25 cents to $ 6.6175 a bushel.

* May Contract Mild Red Winter Wheat Futures rose 4.75 cents to $ 7.045 a bushel.

* The USDA rated 48% of the winter wheat crop as good to excellent. That was one percentage point less than the previous week, while analysts polled by Reuters expected an improvement of one point on average.

* Chicago July delivery soybean futures fell 16 cents to $ 15,715 a bushel.

* On an ongoing basis, the most active soybean contract fell to its lowest level since May 7.

* Soybean futures strengthened overnight but fell after briefly breaking through Monday’s high. The July contract fell below its 10-day moving average.

* Weak oil prices added pressure to the oilseed market.

