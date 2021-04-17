Corn is on track to close the week near 2013 high

(Bloomberg) – Chicago corn futures are poised to close the week at a high not seen in nearly eight years as weather concerns persist for America’s crops.

Second crop corn plantings in Brazil continue to face the risk of drought. A cold snap in the United States is also delaying early corn development and poses risks to wheat fields.

“This is the third week in a row that corn has seen weekly gains,” Joe Lardy, an analyst at CHS Global Research, said by phone. “At this point in the season, there is justification for that.”

China’s grain demand remains a key factor. The country recently bought so much corn that it limited world supplies. The nation was buying grain to feed its growing pig herds, but now, new outbreaks of a deadly swine fever could lead to lower demand.

Corn futures fluctuated between profit and loss on Friday, falling 0.6% to $ 5,735 a bushel as of 11:50 am in Chicago, but still heading for a 1.9% weekly advance. On Thursday, the July contract reached its highest level since mid-2013.

Original Note: Corn Set to End Week Near 2013 High as Supply Worries Linger

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP