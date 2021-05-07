Corn hits 8-year high, soy rises on supply fears

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Chicago corn futures continued to rise above their eight-year highs on Thursday as dry weather threatens crop yields in Brazil, the main exporter of the grain, maintaining the focus on the decline in world supply.

* Soybeans approached the eight-and-a-half-year highs reached last week, driven by the rebound in vegetable oil prices, while wheat was unchanged.

* Losses in the corn crop due to dryness in Brazil could displace export demand to the United States, which is already grappling with tight inventories, analysts say.

* The most active corn contract in Chicago was up 5.25 cents at $ 7.1375 a bushel by 1625 GMT. Earlier, it had hit the highest price since March 2013 at $ 7.2250.

* December corn, which represents the next US crop, was up 15.25 cents to $ 6.20 a bushel, after setting a contract maximum of $ 6.2225.

* Chicago wheat was unchanged at $ 7.4450 a bushel.

* The most active soybean contract rose 24.50 cents to $ 15.6675 a bushel. Soybeans for November, which represents the next crop, hit a contract high of 26.25 cents to $ 14.09.

* Rising prices for new crop soybeans and corn reflect the battle to prompt US farmers to increase plantings to replenish scarce stocks, analysts said.

* Runners are starting to get nervous about the possibility of cold weather slowing the growth of newly planted corn.

* World food prices rose for the eleventh consecutive month in April and hit their highest level since May 2014, led by the advance in the price of sugar, said the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) .

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)